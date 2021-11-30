Abbey Road Studios sessions for Ridiculous Hampstead band
- Credit: Ridiculous
A Hampstead band has been recording at Abbey Road Studios and will be playing live this weekend.
The pop ensemble Ridiculous have recorded three songs at the studio made famous by The Beatles – Everybody Loves That Girl, Smile and Tell Her Now.
They will be appearing live at Pentameters Theatre, Hampstead, on Saturday (December 4).
The band features bassist and vocalist Peter Noone, who previously played with Roger Taylor's The Cross, and Jon Moss, who drummed in Culture Club and played with The Damned and Adam and the Ants.
Erran Baron Cohen, on keyboard and saxophone, is the composer behind much of the music for his brother Sacha's work including the Borat movies. On guitar and vocals is Basti Wocker, who played in the band Yeah and is editor of Hampstead Village Voice.
Basti said the band hopes to use the recording to get onto the festival circuit.
"We're looking to play some UK and European festivals and release one of the tracks as a single next year," he said. "More locally, the 100 Club's on our radar. Failing all that, there's always Wembley or the Hollywood Bowl."
Find @RidiculousRock on Twitter or Facebook for full gig details.
