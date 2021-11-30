Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Abbey Road Studios sessions for Ridiculous Hampstead band

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 10:56 AM November 30, 2021
Ridiculous in Abbey Road's control room

Ridiculous in Abbey Road's control room, from left: Bassist Peter Noone (Roger Taylor/The Cross), keyboardist/saxofonist Erran Baron Cohen (Borat/Brüno), drummer Jon Moss (The Damned/Culture Club), and guitarist Basti Wocker (Hair/Yeah), with engineer Gordon Davidson (worked with Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton and an endless list) and assistant Freddie Light - Credit: Ridiculous

A Hampstead band has been recording at Abbey Road Studios and will be playing live this weekend.

The pop ensemble Ridiculous have recorded three songs at the studio made famous by The Beatles – Everybody Loves That Girl, Smile and Tell Her Now.

They will be appearing live at Pentameters Theatre, Hampstead, on Saturday (December 4).

The band features bassist and vocalist Peter Noone, who previously played with Roger Taylor's The Cross, and Jon Moss, who drummed in Culture Club and played with The Damned and Adam and the Ants.

Erran Baron Cohen, on keyboard and saxophone, is the composer behind much of the music for his brother Sacha's work including the Borat movies. On guitar and vocals is Basti Wocker, who played in the band Yeah and is editor of Hampstead Village Voice.

Basti said the band hopes to use the recording to get onto the festival circuit.

"We're looking to play some UK and European festivals and release one of the tracks as a single next year," he said. "More locally, the 100 Club's on our radar. Failing all that, there's always Wembley or the Hollywood Bowl."

Find @RidiculousRock on Twitter or Facebook for full gig details.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unimaginable loss': Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London
  2. 2 Covid-19: Omicron variant case confirmed in Camden
  3. 3 Stunning light trail wraps up Kenwood like a giant Christmas present
  1. 4 Tottenham boss Antonio Conte looking to revamp squad in transfer windows
  2. 5 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
  3. 6 Warnings of ice across London amid plummeting temperatures
  4. 7 Hanukkah 2021: Five events in north London tonight
  5. 8 PLU: St John's Wood restaurant finds the right formula
  6. 9 Camden Market has major makeover with new cinema, shops and food stalls
  7. 10 Movement off the ball key to Arsenal's win against Newcastle
Music
Hampstead News
St John's Wood News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peray Ahmet and Haringey Civic Centre

Haringey Council | Exclusive

Haringey Council accidentally leaks £54m office expansion scheme

Charles Thomson

person
Susan Jones (centre) with her daughters Amy and Lucy

Obituary

Susan Jones obituary: A 'humble' Muswell Hill shop owner of 40 years

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
John Rynne believes the proposals could spell the end for his pub

Planning and Development

Highgate Hill housing plans spark fears over new pub's future

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Noel Gallagher, London 2020Portrait by Matt Crockett

London Live

Noel Gallagher and Jake Bugg announce Hampstead Heath gig

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon