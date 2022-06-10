Review
‘Quite some Feet at the Scala’
Feet
Scala, June 8, 2022
I first saw Feet live at the brilliant Cavern in Exeter, and they blew my socks off. Fast forward a few months and I arrived at this newsroom to find they live up the road in Muswell Hill, hence the Ham&High's bassist columnist Oliver Shasha. There, interest declared.
The brilliant 2019 debut album, What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham (not named for their favourite local newspaper), was a collection of catchy songs depicting the world of Feet, both oddball and domestically mundane.
The Scala on Wednesday (June 8) was their biggest show yet, but it won’t hold that record for long. There are perhaps fewer rock poses ticked off than earlier in their career, but the band remain electric, a garage anarchy rediscovered.
Singer George Haverson’s homemade target T-shirt nods to awareness of and irreverence towards guitar music history.
The newer songs are every bit as packed with hooks. The post bunk bass of Busy Waiting is a statement of intent, while Peace and Quiet is indie punk gold.
“Lazy journalism magazines have stopped breathing. Punk is just a hair cut, it doesn't have a meaning. Peace, peace and quiet – that’s what we want.”
Of the older material, the closing pairing of English Weather and Chalet 47 are the pick - swaggering grooves of Happy Mondays proportions.
It’s a young crowd, without the usual heritage indie fans. Guitar music’s not done yet.