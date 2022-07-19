Review
BBC Proms: Crouch End Festival Chorus sing Verdi's Requiem
BBC Proms, Verdi's Requiem
Royal Albert Hall
****
After scaled down events, and performances in empty halls during covid, the opening night of the 2022 Proms was a powerful and moving celebration of mass choirs and full orchestra.
Our own Crouch End Festival Chorus - joined by the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under the baton of Sakari Oramo - held a full house rapt for a dramatic rendition of Verdi's Requiem.
From the hushed opening notes, the mood veers from sombre to thrilling - the bass drum as urgent as Oramo's passionate intensity. This highly operatic piece sees four soloists sing the emotional stages of mourning, but it's soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha who stands out, with her beautiful soulful voice and depth of feeling.
But the sit up moments belong to the choirs, who are always on point. Salvation, damnation, sorrow, fear. It's all here. What a start to the season.
The BBC Proms continues until September 10. https://www.bbc.co.uk/proms