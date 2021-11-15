Reggie Yates' new film Pirates has been filmed across north London - Credit: FilmFixer

Film crews working on Reggie Yates' new movie have been spotted around various north London locations, including in Angel and Haringey.

Pirates opens across the UK and Ireland through Picturehouse on November 26.

It follows three eighteen-year-old friends on their journey from north to south London on New Year's Eve in 1999.

The comedy sees Cappo (Elliot Edusah), Two Tonne (Jordan Peters) and Kidda (Reda Elazouar) launch a pirate radio show from their bedroom and try and break into the music scene.

Written by actor, television presenter and radio DJ Reggie Yates, who attended Islington's Central Foundation Boys' School, the new film is set in iconic areas across London.

In 2014 he visited students at his former college to give advice on how to make it in the industry.

Pirates features music from garage legends So Solid Crew, Wookie, DJ Zinc, Sunship, Scott Garcia, Hardrive, Ms Dynamite, Peven Everett, Sia and DJ Luck & MC Neat.

FilmFixer, the company organising locations for the movie, said donations have been made to Haringey Shed Inclusive Theatre during the film's production.

The company said Amwell Street was used for a "hilarious scene" where the three boys are visiting Uncle Ibbs in his lock- up full of stolen goods and boxes.

Pirates follows three teenagers trying to get into a New Year's Eve party - Credit: FilmFixer

A playground scene was shot in Islington's Barnard Park, while high street retail scenes with clothes and record shops are set on Essex Road and Upper Street.

Caledonian Road swimming pool and gym also features in the film.

In terms of Haringey, spots to watch out for, Caribbean Spice London on West Green Road, Haringey Passage and the Tottenham snail mural all feature in the film.

Also on screen are the Sir Frederick Messer estate in St. Ann's and the Warehouse District, alongside various other estates in Finsbury Park and Seven Sisters.

According to FilmFixer, its Set Ready training "provides stepping-stones for new entrants into the film industry, and creates a bridge between the capital’s communities and high-profile film and TV production".

The company worked with youth production company Fully Focused on Pirates.

Film crews were spotted in Islington and Haringey - Credit: FilmFixer



