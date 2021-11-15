Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:03 AM November 15, 2021
film crew Pirates

Reggie Yates' new film Pirates has been filmed across north London - Credit: FilmFixer

Film crews working on Reggie Yates' new movie have been spotted around various north London locations, including in Angel and Haringey.

Pirates opens across the UK and Ireland through Picturehouse on November 26.

It follows three eighteen-year-old friends on their journey from north to south London on New Year's Eve in 1999.

The comedy sees Cappo (Elliot Edusah), Two Tonne (Jordan Peters) and Kidda (Reda Elazouar) launch a pirate radio show from their bedroom and try and break into the music scene.

Written by actor, television presenter and radio DJ Reggie Yates, who attended Islington's Central Foundation Boys' School, the new film is set in iconic areas across London.

In 2014 he visited students at his former college to give advice on how to make it in the industry.

Pirates features music from garage legends So Solid Crew, Wookie, DJ Zinc, Sunship, Scott Garcia, Hardrive, Ms Dynamite, Peven Everett, Sia and DJ Luck & MC Neat.

FilmFixer, the company organising locations for the movie, said donations have been made to Haringey Shed Inclusive Theatre during the film's production.

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London
  2. 2 Man admits wearing terrorism supporting t-shirts in Golders Green
  3. 3 Camden Council writes to nightclubs and bars about drink spiking
  1. 4 The Queen to miss remembrance service due to sprained back
  2. 5 Detectives probe racially aggravated assault on Regent's Park Road
  3. 6 'Boris Johnson hasn't honoured his promises' – Richard Ratcliffe ends hunger strike
  4. 7 Possible road and rail delays across north London next week
  5. 8 Heath ponds disabled swimming charges court hearing delayed
  6. 9 Man admits wearing T-shirts in support of proscribed terrorist groups
  7. 10 Dame Paula Rego explores old age and hidden stories in 'The Forgotten' exhibition

The company said Amwell Street was used for a "hilarious scene" where the three boys are visiting Uncle Ibbs in his lock- up full of stolen goods and boxes.

film crews

Pirates follows three teenagers trying to get into a New Year's Eve party - Credit: FilmFixer

A playground scene was shot in Islington's Barnard Park, while high street retail scenes with clothes and record shops are set on Essex Road and Upper Street.

Caledonian Road swimming pool and gym also features in the film. 

In terms of Haringey, spots to watch out for, Caribbean Spice London on West Green Road, Haringey Passage and the Tottenham snail mural all feature in the film. 

Also on screen are the Sir Frederick Messer estate in St. Ann's and the Warehouse District, alongside various other estates in Finsbury Park and Seven Sisters.

According to FilmFixer, its Set Ready training "provides stepping-stones for new entrants into the film industry, and creates a bridge between the capital’s communities and high-profile film and TV production".

The company worked with youth production company Fully Focused on Pirates.

film crews

Film crews were spotted in Islington and Haringey - Credit: FilmFixer


London Live
Film
Haringey News
Islington News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

film crew Pirates

London Live

Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Feras Al Jayoosi

Live

Man admits wearing terrorism supporting t-shirts in Golders Green

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The UK has seen a rise in reported drinks spiking

Food and Drink

Camden Council writes to nightclubs and bars about drink spiking

Charissa Cheong

Logo Icon
Queen Elizabeth II talks to military personnel during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Bas

The Queen to miss remembrance service due to sprained back

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon