Stage show to shine a light on breast cancer recovery
Hamish Hallett
- Credit: Miles Davies
A stage show inspired by its creator's experience with breast cancer is coming to north London
With the theatre group Speak Up! Act Out!, director Angela El-Zeind is bringing Rebel Boob (Life, when it goes tits up!) to Marylebone's Cockpit Theatre, in Gatesforth Street, next month.
The theatre-maker grew up in Hendon and attended St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Finchley and St Michael's Grammar School in Maida Vale.
She was diagnosed with primary breast cancer in 2018 and created the play to acknowledge the recovery period of the disease.
She said: "I was born and grew up in North London, so it feels like I am bringing Rebel Boob to my old stomping ground… it’s a bit emotional.
"The Cockpit is an incredible venue, and I know it will be a powerful experience for audiences."
Through monologues, projections, and choreography, Rebel Boob explores how cancer diagnoses can impact body image, mental health, and relationships.
"I hope that this play raises awareness about certain issues that we don't discuss enough, and opens up conversations between families and friends about health and recovery," said Angela.
According to a survey of 3,000 women in England, one in three experience anxiety for the first time after their diagnosis and treatment.
Eight out of 10 women reported not being informed about the likelihood of developing long-term anxiety and depression because of a cancer-related diagnosis.
Rebel Boob aims to give hope to those who do receive a cancer diagnosis that there is life afterwards, and the show has already received high praise from the likes of Brighton Fringe.
The theatre group says that the play is "a remarkable performance - full of hope as well as despair, and joy".
Angela hopes that Rebel Boob audiences can consider "what is important in life and find the silver linings in the darkest places".
"Cancer can be a frightening topic, but it can also be funny, life-changing in a good way, and inspirational," she said.
Rebel Book is on from February 23-26 at The Cockpit. Tickets cost £15. Visit www.thecockpit.org.uk/show/rebel_boob