All aboard: Seven quirky houseboats to try this year in London
After December's festivities, it's easy to get lost in the monotony of day-to-day life.
But London is home to a plethora of hidden gems, making the capital the perfect city for a 'staycation' this year.
Why not try a more adventurous mini-break in 2022 and stay on one of the capital's beautiful houseboats, available through Airbnb?
Zip along Regent's Canal in a cosy longboat or feel like royalty in a luxury sailing boat moored overlooking Tower Bridge.
1. Traditional Narrowboat, Regent's Canal
This long traditional narrowboat promises a "rustic" and "romantic" stay, complete with a wood burner and even a piano.
The boat has a separate living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom, and pets and children are welcome.
Prices start at £99 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/3hfrejjd
2. IANA Sailing Boat, St Katherine Docks
This rustic sailing boat in Tower Hamlets overlooks Tower Bridge.
Complete with a telly and toilet, the pint-sized IANA is an affordable alternative to a city hotel.
Prices start at £85 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/2p8d27xe
Charming Narrowboat, Clapton
This canal boat is full of "character and charm", sleeping up to four on a bed and sofa-bed.
The boat has been recently renovated, with a tiled kitchen, full bathroom and a spacious deck area with a table and chairs.
Prices start at £110 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/mry2kj38
Rustic Yacht, Tower Bridge
This 36ft yacht moored near Tower Bridge offers the perfect getaway for parents and kids.
The homely décor includes hanging plants, padded benches and a kitchenette. Guests have praised owner Robert for his excellent hosting.
Prices start at £150 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/yc693zeb
Eco Canal Boat, Victoria Park
Why not try an eco off-grid experience this year?
This environmentally-conscious boat gets it electricity from solar panels on the roof.
There is a rooftop seating area, barbeque and board games, ensuring entertainment for all seasons.
Prices start from £88 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/v6xbpj5y
Super Yacht, Canary Wharf
For large groups, the Absolute Pleasure is the perfect riverside stay.
This luxury yacht sleeps 10 in five bedrooms, and has plenty of outdoor space to enjoy.
The yacht includes a bar, entertainment centre with a 50 inch flat screen television and VIP double cabin en-suite.
Prices start at £2,571 per night; this yacht can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/mpnraxvn
Historic Houseboat, Tower Hamlets
Make your nautical dreams come true with the St Alexander - stay in the captain's cabin, enjoy solid oak features and a drift off on a memory foam mattress.
Built in 1945, the boat transported cargo and troops between ships while at sea.
Prices start at £250 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/2p8yemk5