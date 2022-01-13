Things to do

From Camden to Tower Bridge, explore London on a beautiful houseboat in 2022 - Credit: Airbnb

After December's festivities, it's easy to get lost in the monotony of day-to-day life.

But London is home to a plethora of hidden gems, making the capital the perfect city for a 'staycation' this year.

Why not try a more adventurous mini-break in 2022 and stay on one of the capital's beautiful houseboats, available through Airbnb?

Zip along Regent's Canal in a cosy longboat or feel like royalty in a luxury sailing boat moored overlooking Tower Bridge.

1. Traditional Narrowboat, Regent's Canal

This traditional narrowboat allows holidaymakers to explore the Regent's Canal - Credit: Airbnb

This long traditional narrowboat promises a "rustic" and "romantic" stay, complete with a wood burner and even a piano.

The boat has a separate living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom, and pets and children are welcome.

Prices start at £99 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/3hfrejjd

2. IANA Sailing Boat, St Katherine Docks

The IANA Sailing Boat is moored at St Katherine Docks, Tower Hamlets - Credit: Airbnb

This rustic sailing boat in Tower Hamlets overlooks Tower Bridge.

Complete with a telly and toilet, the pint-sized IANA is an affordable alternative to a city hotel.

Prices start at £85 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/2p8d27xe

Charming Narrowboat, Clapton

This beautiful narrowboat has plenty of outside space to enjoy - Credit: Airbnb

This canal boat is full of "character and charm", sleeping up to four on a bed and sofa-bed.

The boat has been recently renovated, with a tiled kitchen, full bathroom and a spacious deck area with a table and chairs.

Prices start at £110 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/mry2kj38

Rustic Yacht, Tower Bridge

This rustic yacht offers the perfect London getaway - Credit: Airbnb

This 36ft yacht moored near Tower Bridge offers the perfect getaway for parents and kids.

The homely décor includes hanging plants, padded benches and a kitchenette. Guests have praised owner Robert for his excellent hosting.

Prices start at £150 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/yc693zeb

Eco Canal Boat, Victoria Park

This eco canal boat on Regent's Canal is good for the family and the planet - Credit: Airbnb

Why not try an eco off-grid experience this year?

This environmentally-conscious boat gets it electricity from solar panels on the roof.

There is a rooftop seating area, barbeque and board games, ensuring entertainment for all seasons.

Prices start from £88 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/v6xbpj5y

Super Yacht, Canary Wharf

Sleep like royalty in central London - Credit: Airbnb

For large groups, the Absolute Pleasure is the perfect riverside stay.

This luxury yacht sleeps 10 in five bedrooms, and has plenty of outdoor space to enjoy.

The yacht includes a bar, entertainment centre with a 50 inch flat screen television and VIP double cabin en-suite.

Prices start at £2,571 per night; this yacht can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/mpnraxvn

This super yacht promises a luxury London break - Credit: Airbnb

Historic Houseboat, Tower Hamlets

This historic houseboat is set over multiple floors - Credit: Airbnb

Make your nautical dreams come true with the St Alexander - stay in the captain's cabin, enjoy solid oak features and a drift off on a memory foam mattress.

Built in 1945, the boat transported cargo and troops between ships while at sea.

Prices start at £250 per night; this boat can be booked at: https://tinyurl.com/2p8yemk5