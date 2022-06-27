Proms opens with lit fest and top-class music

Benjamin Nabarro plays the opening weekend of the Proms at St Jude's festival in Hampstead Garden Suburb - Credit: Michael Eleftheriades

The Proms at St Jude's opened in Hampstead Garden Suburb on the weekend with jazz and classical music concerts rounding off two days of book talks.

Local cook book writer Claudia Roden, Wellcome Trust expert Jeremy Farrar, and novelists Howard Jacobson, Francis Spufford and Charlotte Mendelson, were among those taking to the stage at Henrietta Barnett School to discuss their new books.

Tufnell Park author Charlotte Mendelson and Ham&High features editor Bridget Galton discussed Charlotte's novel The Exhibitionist at Lit fest - Credit: DavidWhite

Former BBC North America editor Jon Sopel, whose book UnPresidented takes readers behind the scenes of Donald Trump's failed re-election bid, shared his predictions for the 2024 Presidential race, while writer Steve Richards discussed his book about "The Prime Ministers We Never Had" with former Downing Street chief of staff Nick Timothy.

Former BBC North America editor Jon Sopel discussed his book UnPresidented at lit fest on Sunday - Credit: David White

On Saturday evening, violinist Benjamin Nabarro joined the Orchestra Nova for a programme of Mendelssohn and Schubert, while Sunday saw the Darius Brubeck Quartet play the pianist's own compositions, alongside his father Dave's greatest hits at St Jude's Church in Central Square.

Darius Brubeck and Dave O'Higgins played on Sunday June 26 at the Proms at St Jude's - Credit: Michael Eleftheriades

Now in its 30th year, the community arts festival is run by volunteers and benefits two charities: The North London Hospice and Toynbee Hall in East London. 10 days of children's concerts, heritage walks and music draw to a close on Sunday (July 3) with a Last Night of the Proms narrated by former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond and featuring hymns and works by Handel, Vaughan Williams and Hubert Parry, played at the Queen's coronation 70 years ago.

Events still to come include late night stand-up with Matt Green, Paul Kerensa and Charmian Hughes, and music by 20th century black composers from Duke Ellington to Herbie Hancock on Saturday July 2; A Night at the Opera with Nevill Holt Opera on July 1; The Gould Piano Trio on June 30, and a family concert on Sunday afternoon with the Royal Albert Hall's resident ensemble the Albert Band.

July 3 also sees Punks Priests and Poseurs; The Hampstead Set, a walk with Blue Badge guide Julia Male meeting at The Flask in Flask Walk at 10.30am.

Tickets are still available from https://www.promsatstjudes.org.uk/

Rainbow over Central Square during the Proms at St Jude's opening weekend - Credit: Michael Eleftheriades





Cook book writer Claudia Roden who lives locally talked to BBC Food Programme presenter Dan Saladino at Lit Fest - Credit: David White