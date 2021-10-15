Primrose Hill 'Howloween' party to support rescue dogs
- Credit: Lara Pearson
A "Howloween" party is coming to Primrose Hill this October.
Reenie's Ice Cream Bar is collaborating with new social enterprise Wagadoo to host a dog-themed event.
The fancy-dress party on October 30 is fundraising for Wild at Heart Foundation, which supports dog rescues around the world.
Wagadoo co-founder Lara Pearson, 28, said the charity is close to her heart.
The Primrose Hill resident told the Ham&High: "I'm very passionate about all dogs, but especially rescue dogs.
"My own rescue Ozzie is the light of my life, I adore him."
The marketing exec had her pup shipped over from Los Angeles to France when her sister could no longer care for him, and said they got stuck in Calais on their way back to the UK.
During the first lockdown, she met Mehrad Jaberansari and his dog Meeko in the park, and the pair decided to set up Wagadoo.
"We met through our dogs, and both love dogs" Lara said.
"Through Wagadoo we've made loads of connections in the dog world, and have been able to raise money for dog charities.
"We live in such a dog-friendly area, and would love to meet even more owners on Halloween."
The social enterprise has previously held a "doggy wine-tasting" event and "tea pawty", raising over £2,500 for various charities, including StreetVet and Guide Dogs for the Blind.
The free Howloween event will take place on October 30, 2-5pm, and will include games and prizes.