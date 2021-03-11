Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Review

Film: Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time

Michael Joyce

Published: 10:52 AM March 11, 2021   
A Hungarian neurosurgeon (Stork) leaves her successful career in the States to fly back to Budapest after 20 years away to be with the man (Bodo) she fell in love with at a conference in New Jersey.

But he's a no show for their romantic meeting at the end of the Liberty Bridge and when she tracks him down he claims to have never seen her before. Is the brain surgeon wrong in the head or just a fool for love?

Horvat's film has a great title and involving premise that will, I imagine, buy it quite a bit of leeway with audiences. But by around the halfway mark, the initial intrigue begins to wane. The film's style is basically naturalistic but by keeping the framing quite tight – cramped interiors, close-ups, not a lot of fresh air – it is enigmatic enough to leave open up a number of interpretations.

You may find yourself trying to work out possible solutions and how they might pull them off, and the one it goes with is among the least satisfying. 3/5 stars.

Directed by Horvat Lili. Starring Stork Natasa, Bodo Viktor, Vilmanyi Benett , Toth Peter and Nagy Zsolt. In Hungarian with subtitles. Available on VOD. Running Time: 95 mins.

