Plant-based artworks go on show at Burgh House
- Credit: Courtesy of the artist
Plant-based artworks made using home grown greenery and natural dyes go on show at Burgh House this month.
Hampstead Garden Suburb artist Lizzie Sturm is exhibiting at the museum and gallery with close friend Glynnis Abraham.
Alchemy In Art was delayed for two years due to Covid and the pair say they are delighted to "emerge from lockdown" and show their work in the Peggy Jay Gallery.
Sturm makes both her "pulp art" and paper from 100% plant material fibres grown in her garden and allotment. She uses the natural dyes from plants such as weld, woad, dahlias and safflower for her colour palette.
"The plants are sown, grown, harvested, cooked and beaten either by hand or in a beater to create a base pulp from which both sheets and art works are made," says Sturm, who has lived in the suburb since 1997 after moving from Temple Fortune.
"I was incredibly blessed during lockdown to have an allotment behind my garden which benefited immensely from the rest of life being on hold. The allotment holds endless magic and wonder for me and offers a rich source of inspiration for paper in terms of natural dyes, plant fibres and the changing seasons. Each plant has its own unique characteristic and texture which often influences the piece itself.”
Abraham, who is from Watford, said: “I’ve been shielding for the last two years and am finally starting to join the world as it opens up.
Most Read
- 1 Hampstead woman tells tribunal of alleged racist discrimination
- 2 Labour gains and Lib Dem losses: Haringey local election 2022 recap
- 3 Elections 2022: Camden, Barnet, Haringey, Westminster and Islington live results
- 4 Hampstead pharmacy under investigation over extra charges for prescriptions
- 5 Two from Camden charged as police probe organised crime gang
- 6 'Emotional' Emirates lifts Arsenal against Leeds
- 7 Hampstead seat among Labour wins in Camden landslide
- 8 Belsize Park mum launches kids streetwear brand
- 9 Fears The Duke's Head 'laid-back country bar' in Highgate could go bust
- 10 Papa swan 'building a nest' as ten cygnet eggs begin hatching on Hampstead Heath
"During this period my art has been a true lifeline. I’m excited to finally be able to show everyone what I have been working on.”
Alchemy In Art runs from May 18-22 and brings together a range of techniques and media including paper making, illustrative work, oils, acrylic, inks and charcoal which "invite the viewer to experience the senses through 2D and 3D forms".