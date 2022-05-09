Plant-based artworks go on show at Burgh House

Natural Landscape by Lizzie Sturm is made using plants from the Hampstead Garden Suburb resident's allotment and is on show at Burgh House Hampstead - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Plant-based artworks made using home grown greenery and natural dyes go on show at Burgh House this month.

Hampstead Garden Suburb artist Lizzie Sturm is exhibiting at the museum and gallery with close friend Glynnis Abraham.

Alchemy In Art was delayed for two years due to Covid and the pair say they are delighted to "emerge from lockdown" and show their work in the Peggy Jay Gallery.

Sturm makes both her "pulp art" and paper from 100% plant material fibres grown in her garden and allotment. She uses the natural dyes from plants such as weld, woad, dahlias and safflower for her colour palette.

"The plants are sown, grown, harvested, cooked and beaten either by hand or in a beater to create a base pulp from which both sheets and art works are made," says Sturm, who has lived in the suburb since 1997 after moving from Temple Fortune.

Dancer by Glynnis Abraham is on show at the Peggy Jay Gallery, Burgh House as part of Alchemy in Art - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

"I was incredibly blessed during lockdown to have an allotment behind my garden which benefited immensely from the rest of life being on hold. The allotment holds endless magic and wonder for me and offers a rich source of inspiration for paper in terms of natural dyes, plant fibres and the changing seasons. Each plant has its own unique characteristic and texture which often influences the piece itself.”

Abraham, who is from Watford, said: “I’ve been shielding for the last two years and am finally starting to join the world as it opens up.

"During this period my art has been a true lifeline. I’m excited to finally be able to show everyone what I have been working on.”

Alchemy In Art runs from May 18-22 and brings together a range of techniques and media including paper making, illustrative work, oils, acrylic, inks and charcoal which "invite the viewer to experience the senses through 2D and 3D forms".