Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Pink to headline London festival show

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 8:48 AM October 7, 2022
Pink on stage at the LG Arena, Birmingham in 2013

Pink on stage at the LG Arena, Birmingham in 2013 - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

American superstar Pink is the latest act to join the line-up for the 10th anniversary of BST Hyde Park in 2023.

The singer will headline on Saturday, June 24, joining the previously announced Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (July 6 and 8) and Billy Joel (July 7).

The appearance is part of her Pink Summer Carnival tour of Europe, which also visits Bolton, Sunderland and Birmingham.

Pink said: “It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so, so much. So, it’s finally time. I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am Friday, October 7. Tickets will go on general sale 10am Friday, October 14. visit www.bst-hydepark.com

Central London News

Don't Miss

A car crashed into Whitestone Pond, Hampstead

Arrest made after car crashes into pond in Hampstead

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Landlord Aaron Wilson is leading a major refurb at the Three Compasses in Hornsey

Pubs

Landmark pub undergoes major refurbishment

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Education News

'Not fit for purpose': Headteacher slams Ofsted's downgraded rating

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A Met car

'Gang activity' vehicle stop attempted murder arrest

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon