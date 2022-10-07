Pink to headline London festival show

Pink on stage at the LG Arena, Birmingham in 2013 - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

American superstar Pink is the latest act to join the line-up for the 10th anniversary of BST Hyde Park in 2023.

The singer will headline on Saturday, June 24, joining the previously announced Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (July 6 and 8) and Billy Joel (July 7).

The appearance is part of her Pink Summer Carnival tour of Europe, which also visits Bolton, Sunderland and Birmingham.

Pink said: “It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so, so much. So, it’s finally time. I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am Friday, October 7. Tickets will go on general sale 10am Friday, October 14. visit www.bst-hydepark.com