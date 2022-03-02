An adventure with Lara Croft and a drink with the Shelbys at immersive attractions

Tomb Raider The Live Experience opens in Camden's Stables Market in April - Credit: Little Lion Entertainment/Crystal Dynamics

Immersive experiences based on the worlds of Lara Croft and Peaky Blinders are set to open in Camden Market.

Next month sees the arrival of Tomb Raider The Live Experience, which casts ticketholders as globetrotting heroes solving mental and physical challenges to recover a powerful ancient artefact.

And this summer, The Vanguard Theatre, a new venue in Stables Market's Horse Hospital building hosts an immersive show based on Steven Knight's award winning TV drama about a Birmingham gang in the 1920s and 30s.

From snowy Finland, to a sinking ship, to a Costa Rican jungle and an ancient tomb, teams of eight players in the Tomb Raider experience follow clues and interact with live actors as they track down the villains who have snatched the treasure. The game from the makers of central London's The Crystal Maze Live Experience involved creating a 30,00sq ft arena in Stables Market.

An impression of the Tomb Raider Live Experience in the atrium of Stables Market - Credit: Little Lion Entertainment/Crystal Dynamics

Tom Lionetti-Maguire, founder of Little Lion Entertainment Limited who collaborated on the attraction with Paramount and Crystal Dynamics, said it was a "game changer for live experiences".

"Not only will people be whisked into a fantasy narrative on this journey, but they will find surprises, adventure and wonderment around every trap-laden corner. ‘Unique’ doesn’t begin to describe how much this legendary explorer’s experience is going to take people’s breath away. We make our guests the stars of the action, and what a wild time they are in for.”

A birds eye view of the Tomb Raider Live Experience in Camden Market - Credit: Little Lion Entertainment/Crystal Dynamics

As the sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders airs, fans of Tommy Shelby can book Peaky Blinders The Rise, a "360 degree experience". A stone's throw from the canalside setting for the series' Solomon's Yard, they can mingle with costumed actors in recreated locations such as The Garrison pub, the Small Heath betting shop and Solomon's Bakery.

Immersive Everywhere, who are behind similar experiences based on The Great Gatsby and Doctor Who, are collaborating with Peaky Blinders producer Caryn Mandabach and Knight himself.

Peaky Blinders The Rise comes to The Vanguard Theatre in Stables Market in Summer - Credit: Peaky Blinders/Caryn Mandabach Productions

Teddy Sagi of Labtech, which owns Camden Market, said he was excited to welcome "cultural icon Lara Croft" to Camden Market: “I am pleased that Camden Market was selected as the location for this attraction as it is the destination for unique experiences in north London; from independent retail to convention-breaking food and world class entertainment."

Book tickets for Tomb Raider at tickets.tombraiderlive.co.uk/webshop/webticket/timeslot

Sign up for news of Peaky Blinders The Rise at www.immersivepeakyblinders.com/