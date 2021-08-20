Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
New Highgate exhibition examines the vestiges of empire

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 10:45 AM August 20, 2021   
A still from a film titled "a so-called archive" by Onyeka Igwe

A still from a film titled "a so-called archive" by Onyeka Igwe - Credit: Onyeka Igwe

A new exhibition in Highgate "interrogates the decomposing repositories of empire".

Titled "a so-called archive" by artist Onyeka Igwe, the exhibition is at Lux, in Waterlow Park, from September 8 to October 17.

Igwe’s first solo exhibition at the gallery includes a film with the same title, as well as an outdoor audio piece and an ephemeral display in the library, expanding on its themes.

Mason Leaver-Yap, who works with artists, said of the exhibition: "With a forensic lens, Onyeka Igwe’s 'a so-called archive' interrogates the decomposing repositories of empire.

"Blending footage shot over 2020 in two separate colonial archive buildings – one in Lagos, Nigeria, and the other in Bristol, United Kingdom – this double portrait considers the ‘sonic shadows’ that colonial images continue to generate, despite the disintegration of their memory and their materials.

You may also want to watch:

"Igwe’s film imagines what might have been ‘lost’ from these archives. It mixes the genres of the radio play, the corporate video tour, and detective noir, with a haunting and critical approach to the horror of discovery."

A collective reading event will take place on October 16, with details to be announced.

Booking is required for the exhibition via https://lux.org.uk/. Audio described and captioned screenings will take place daily.

