Even better than the real thing? Tribute bands to see in north London before 2022

Published: 11:06 AM October 28, 2021

Some might say London is a paradise city for music, with its bright lights that guide you home and its rock 'n' roll bands that... nevermind.

While major tours get back on the road after Covid, and bands like Coldplay look into how to bring the music without destroying the world, here are some of the tribute bands coming to north London in the meantime (and at cheaper ticket prices).

Faux Fighters, Tenacious G and Geezer

This Halloween weekend, poodle on over to the heart of Camden, famous for its sticky floors and punk atmosphere, for a night packed with tributes.

Faux Fighters told the Ham&High: “We can't wait to play the legendary Camden Underworld. It's been a long time since we played there and it's always been such a great night.

"What more could you want - Halloween mixed in with the best of Foo Fighters, Weezer & Tenacious D.”

See the Foo Fighters' tribute act, the Faux Fighters, this Halloween - Credit: gphotography.org.uk

Tenacious G said: “Join the G for a rock-off to hell and back this Halloween. Expect your ear-holes to be filled with all your favourite D songs, plus a stage show full of surprises to rock your socks off.”

Fellow tribute act Geezer added: “We've been itching to play live for two years so expect us to bring the party. Don't worry - this will be a Blue Album heavy show!"

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:30pm

Where: The Underworld Camden

Tickets: £13.16

Tenacious G will play live at Camden's Underworld - Credit: Coal Poet Photography

Ultimate Coldplay

If you don't fancy the fireworks this Bonfire Night, instead you could head over to Islington to see Ultimate Coldplay, winners of the National Tribute Music Awards in 2018 for best tribute band and lookalike.

The would-be Coldplay band said: “Having performed our Coldplay tribute show for audiences across the UK, Europe and South Korea, we can’t wait to play our first show in the capital at the O2 Islington in November.”

When: Friday November 5, 6:30pm

Where: O2 Academy Islington

Tickets: £13.50

Ultimate Coldplay will be playing on Bonfire Night - Credit: Paul Ward Photography

Definitely Mightbe

Oasis tribute, Definitely Mightbe is also headed for the O2 in Islington in November, and you’ll be looking back in anger if you miss it.

When: Saturday November 13, 6pm

Where: O2 Academy Islington

Tickets: £19.15

Letz Zep

All is not lost this year, Letz Zep is bringing the stairway to Heaven to Water Rats.

Band member Billy Kulke said: “It’s great that live music is back and we are really looking forward to performing at The Water Rats for the first time, it’s a fantastic venue with a great atmosphere.”

When: Saturday November 27, 7.30pm

Where: Water Rats

Tickets: £18.00

Letz Zep are bringing Led Zeppelin's greatest hits to north London - Credit: Rita Bechthold

The Black Charade and Fell Out Boy

Chances are you didn’t get to see My Chemical Romance before their heart-breaking split eight years ago. This December, you can watch the Black Charade as they cross the UK on their O2 Academy tour, along with Fall Out Boy tribute Fell Out Boy.

The Black Charade said: “We enjoy bringing the music and the aesthetic of My Chemical Romance to different audiences, who, in most cases, didn't get the opportunity to see the actual band play before they split up in 2013.

"My Chemical Romance are very theatrical on-stage and in their music, and this is very fun to recreate via costumes, make-up and a stage show which features our very own dancing 'Helena'.”

When: Friday December 3, 6.30pm

Where: O2 Academy Islington

Tickets: £14.65

My Chemical Romance tribute The Black Charade is coming to north London - Credit: Film Free Photography

Nirvana UK (Tribute)

The rallying cry of the pandemic can probably be summed up in two words: entertain us. This three piece tribute band from Birmingham will do exactly that.

When: Saturday December 4, 6:00pm

Where: O2 Academy Islington

Tickets: £17.45

Guns 2 Roses and Mötley Crüde

If you want to be taken to that special place, treat yourself this Christmas and watch Guns 2 Roses knock on heaven’s door at the O2 Islington.

The band said: “We at Guns 2 Roses are thrilled to be performing in our hometown of London after such a long time away. We recently sold out Camden Underworld last September and then booked O2 Academy Islington the following day due to overwhelming demand.

"It is so great to see everyone once again and thank you for everyone who has bought tickets. Our friends Mötley Crüde will be with us also on December 17.”

When: Friday December 17, 6pm

Where: O2 Academy Islington

Tickets: £18.75