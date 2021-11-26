North London Chorus to perform in Muswell Hill

North London Chorus is at long last welcoming back a physical audience on Saturday at St James Church in Muswell Hill.

The choir’s 70-minute performances on November 27 come almost two years to the day since the group's last appearance at the venue.

The pieces will all be introduced and narrated, as will some of the instruments of the orchestra.

To allow extra space for performers and the audience, the choir is performing the same programme twice, with a relaxed matinee at 5pm and a more conventional evening concert at 8pm.

Murray Hipkin, musical director of North London Chorus, said: “After an 18-month famine during which many of us have been deprived of live performance, we are all nervous and excited to be returning to our happy place and sharing this wonderful and accessible feast of choral music with our local community.

“Please come and enjoy a socially distanced and well-ventilated concert, and help two of north London’s most established choirs re-establish themselves after the pandemic.”