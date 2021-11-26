North London Chorus to perform in Muswell Hill
- Credit: Alex May
North London Chorus is at long last welcoming back a physical audience on Saturday at St James Church in Muswell Hill.
The choir’s 70-minute performances on November 27 come almost two years to the day since the group's last appearance at the venue.
The pieces will all be introduced and narrated, as will some of the instruments of the orchestra.
To allow extra space for performers and the audience, the choir is performing the same programme twice, with a relaxed matinee at 5pm and a more conventional evening concert at 8pm.
Murray Hipkin, musical director of North London Chorus, said: “After an 18-month famine during which many of us have been deprived of live performance, we are all nervous and excited to be returning to our happy place and sharing this wonderful and accessible feast of choral music with our local community.
“Please come and enjoy a socially distanced and well-ventilated concert, and help two of north London’s most established choirs re-establish themselves after the pandemic.”
Most Read
- 1 Susan Jones obituary: A 'humble' Muswell Hill shop owner of 40 years
- 2 Covid-19: How Hampstead and Highgate's current figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 3 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
- 4 Alexandra Palace chief executive to leave in 2022
- 5 Highgate Hill housing plans spark fears over new pub's future
- 6 Murder thriller shot in West Hampstead gets its premiere 10 years late
- 7 Hampstead rabbi pays tribute to nephew, victim of Jerusalem terror attack
- 8 Artist with autism exhibits vibrant London scenes at Lido Cafe
- 9 Haringey Council SEND failures: 'Some parents are on antidepressants'
- 10 Chance of snow in London this weekend