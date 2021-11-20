North London arts venues awarded Covid recovery grants

Museums, galleries, music venues and theatres across north London have been awarded further government grants to help them through the pandemic.

London's share of the latest Culture Recovery Fund cash added up to £34.7 million - with £518,793 for organisations in Haringey, £4.1 million handed out in Camden, £2.25 million in Hackney and more than £3.7 million in Islington.

Jeremy Haneman conducts the Mixed up Chorus, Sing For Freedom and Sing For Our Lives choirs at Union Chapel - Credit: Together Productions

The awards break down into continuity support grants to help organisations resume events, and emergency resource support for those at risk of imminent financial failure – including Ruby's Bar in Dalston and immersive theatre company Rogue Productions in Islington

Support grants handed out by the Arts Council England, Historic England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute include Hampstead Theatre (£231,400) Almeida Theatre, Islington (£287,000) Park Theatre, Finsbury Park (£125,000) King's Head Theatre Islington (£155,985) Little Angel, Islington (£71,379) Kiln Theatre, Kilburn (£182,000) Jacksons Lane, Highgate (£100,000) Regent's Park Theatre (£730,755) and The Courtyard Theatre, Hoxton (£85,000)

Hampstead Theatre in Eton Avenue NW3 - Credit: Daisy Hutchison

Music venues to benefit from support grants include The Macbeth in Hoxton, The Jazz Cafe and Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, Islington Assembly Hall, The Union Chapel, Spiritual Bar in Chalk Farm, and Village Underground in Shoreditch.

The Electric Ballroom in Camden Town is among the live music venues awarded the latest culture recovery fund grant - Credit: Archant

Other venues and organisations earning support included more than £375,000 for Holloway-based National Youth Theatre, £36,266 for The Jewish Museum in Camden Town, £37,480 for Kentish Town-based Clean Break Theatre, which works with women in the criminal justice system, and £166,000 for Shoreditch Town Hall.

Tonya Nelson from Arts Council England said: “Across the city, we’ve already seen how funding has helped our theatres, music venues and other cultural organisations survive through the pandemic. Further investment will support these much-loved organisations as they adjust to this new landscape and continue to deliver incredible cultural experiences both on an international stage and to our local communities.”

Michael Chandler, CEO of Union Chapel Project, which received more than £156,000, said the grant would help them develop a sustainable business for the future, put on innovative work, and nurture new talent: "This funding offers a vital lifeline for us as a venue and as a charity as we continue to navigate the financial impacts of Covid. 2021 has been an incredibly hard year for Union Chapel and our communities. We look to the future, committed to using our vibrant space to support our communities to reconnect, overcome the challenges they’ve faced and be uplifted by our stories."

Muswell Hill author and poet Michael Rosen praised Islington's Little Angel Theatre: "When my children were young, the Little Angel was a cultural delight for them. We came regularly to the shows and they attended puppet-making workshops it was a fantastic introduction into the world of story and making story into a living, feeling experience. The Little Angel has also put on plays and stories of mine and it's a privilege to know their puppetry has brought my works alive. This funding will enable staff, artists, freelancers, and audiences to benefit from their top quality cultural work.”