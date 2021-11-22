Noel Gallagher and Jake Bugg announce Hampstead Heath gig
- Credit: Matt Crockett
Former Oasis band member Noel Gallagher is coming to Hampstead Heath next year.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to play the outdoor show on June 19, 2022. Tickets will be available this Friday (November 26).
The gig will be hosted on the grounds of former stately home Kenwood House.
The band's eponymous album released in October 2011 went double platinum in the UK and has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide.
Next summer's gig will include Lightning Bolt singer Jake Bugg and Australian quartet Confidence Man as special guests.
The show is part of Heritage Live 2022, which "brings together the very best in live music to the most beautiful of outdoor settings", according to the organisers.
Other acts in this year's series include Rag‘n’Bone Man, Culture Club and The Charlatans.
Bars and artisan food traders will be available during the shows, and guests can bring a picnic in a small rucksack with a sealed bottle of water.
