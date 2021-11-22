Nirvana flower wall display in Camden High Street
Kat Pirnak
- Credit: Kat Pirnak
A flower wall display in Camden High Street marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s classic album Nevermind.
The display outside the Black Cap advertises the release of a deluxe version of the album, which includes remastered originals as well as four live performances.
Stickers were attached to the display, to be taken by fans and which would later bloom into wildflowers. The name of the artwork, In Bloom, refers to the song on Nevermind with that title.
The flower display was set up outside The Black Cap – a popular LGBT venue shows that was shut down in 2015.
On Friday, the band's official accounts on Twitter and Facebook posted about the Camden display and encouraged fans to take a piece of seed paper.
Pablo, 21, who came to visit Camden, told the Ham&High: “The display is quite unique and fits really well with the alternative scene that Camden is known for."
Most Read
- 1 Possible travel disruptions in north London this week
- 2 Covid-19 hospital discharge decision 'saved lives', says Camden Council
- 3 Santa joins Christmas lights switch on in Muswell Hill
- 4 Planet Organic to open Hampstead High Street store on Tuesday
- 5 New luxury French furniture brand to launch in Hampstead
- 6 'I feared for my life': Security guard scarred after late-night ambush
- 7 Hampstead favourite wins Indian restaurant award
- 8 Sharmake Mohamud: Next hearing set for quintet charged with murder
- 9 Highgate mum creates scheme to advise young girls on bullying and anxiety
- 10 Spurs defeat Leeds but Conte system is a work in progress