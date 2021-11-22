Nirvana flower wall display in Camden High Street 

The Camden display for Nirvana's Nevermind, which is 30 years old - Credit: Kat Pirnak

A flower wall display in Camden High Street marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s classic album Nevermind.

The display outside the Black Cap advertises the release of a deluxe version of the album, which includes remastered originals as well as four live performances.

Stickers were attached to the display, to be taken by fans and which would later bloom into wildflowers. The name of the artwork, In Bloom, refers to the song on Nevermind with that title.

The flower display was set up outside The Black Cap – a popular LGBT venue shows that was shut down in 2015.

#London is In Bloom today.

The Black Cap in Camden, NW1 7JY

Stop by and take a piece of seed paper with you. #Nevermind30 https://t.co/VVmpRWke5D pic.twitter.com/45NrQqtstK — Nirvana (@Nirvana) November 12, 2021

On Friday, the band's official accounts on Twitter and Facebook posted about the Camden display and encouraged fans to take a piece of seed paper.

Pablo, 21, who came to visit Camden, told the Ham&High: “The display is quite unique and fits really well with the alternative scene that Camden is known for."