Learn darning and bookbinding at 'Make and Mend Festival'
Ishita Srivastava
- Credit: Courtesy of Muswell Hill Creatives
Darning, bookbinding and candle-making sound like activities from a Dickensian novel but they can all be learned at Muswell Hill's 'Make and Mend' festival.
Run by the Muswell Hill Creatives - a collective of artists, designers and makers - the event at Hornsey Parish Church Hall on October 16 invites visitors to watch artisans at work, take part in a workshop, and shop for locally made handicrafts.
Crouch End Candles will run a workshop, Romor Designs teaches Japanese stitching and mending, and Shelley Zetuni demonstrates knitwear darning - with other sessions on making necklaces, paper lampshades, and clothes upcycling.
Muswell Hill Creatives founder, Rachael Booth-Clibborn said the inaugural festival celebrates local arts and crafts and teaches people how to live sustainably and practice crafting at home.
“We’re passionate about creating quality products using traditional art and craft techniques and extending the life of possessions by repairing them," she said.
"As well as bringing creative fun to an autumn Sunday, the festival will be great way of sharing our creative and sustainable skills with the local community.”
Amy Kitcherside of The Idle Bindery runs an introduction to bookbinding: “My business is a culmination of my life-long passion for illustration, story-telling and the book as a physical form and I’m looking forward to teaching this wonderful craft skill at the festival," she said.
Muswell Hillbilly Brewers will sell their craft beer and plant-based food, while local independent The Whole Bowl offers hot drinks at the event in Cranley Gardens.
Handicraft businesses selling their wares include Hilary Sketches, Queenie Organics, Wyckoff Smith Jewellery, and Steph Rubbo Saddlery & Leather Work.
The Make and Mend Festival runs 10.30-5pm at Hornsey Parish Church Hall tickets for workshops at https://www.muswellhillcreatives.com/make-and-mend.html.