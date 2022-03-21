Ally Pally stages Jane Austen with a modern sensibility

Sasha Frost and Matilda Bailes in Persuasion which comes to Alexandra Palace Theatre in April - Credit: The Other Richard

Jane Austen's classic novel Persuasion has been radically reimagined with a pounding soundtrack by Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa and Cardi B.

The romantic comedy gets an audacious 21st Century adaptation from Jeff James and James Yeatman, which swaps Regency ballrooms for catwalks and neon lit clubs.

Running at Alexandra Palace Theatre from April 7-30, James' direction amps up the silliness, and comedy, and features singalongs, a blizzard of bubbles, and a Kim Kardashian cameo. It garnered enthusiastic reviews when it opened at Kingston's Rose Theatre, starring Sasha Frost as Anne Elliot.

Like Austen's heroine she turned down a proposal by Captain Wentworth (Fred Fergus) nine years earlier under the influence of family who felt he had few prospects.

But she's never quite got over her first love - and now he's back; rich, successful, single and handsome. When the two come face to face again, an older and wiser Anne is forced to face up to her choices. But will Wentworth forgive her?

