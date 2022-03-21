Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Ally Pally stages Jane Austen with a modern sensibility

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 4:39 PM March 21, 2022
Persuasion Alexandra Palace Theatre

Sasha Frost and Matilda Bailes in Persuasion which comes to Alexandra Palace Theatre in April - Credit: The Other Richard

Jane Austen's classic novel Persuasion has been radically reimagined with a pounding soundtrack by Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa and Cardi B.

The romantic comedy gets an audacious 21st Century adaptation from Jeff James and James Yeatman, which swaps Regency ballrooms for catwalks and neon lit clubs.

Running at Alexandra Palace Theatre from April 7-30, James' direction amps up the silliness, and comedy, and features singalongs, a blizzard of bubbles, and a Kim Kardashian cameo. It garnered enthusiastic reviews when it opened at Kingston's Rose Theatre, starring Sasha Frost as Anne Elliot.

Like Austen's heroine she turned down a proposal by Captain Wentworth (Fred Fergus) nine years earlier under the influence of family who felt he had few prospects.

Persuasion

Sasha Frost, Fred Fergus and Matilda Bailes in Persuasion - Credit: The Other Richard

But she's never quite got over her first love -  and now he's back; rich, successful, single and handsome. When the two come face to face again, an older and wiser Anne is forced to face up to her choices. But will Wentworth forgive her?

https://www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/persuasion-2/



Theatre
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News
North London News

Don't Miss

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on the plane home from Iran

Free Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to family in the UK

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Harris, from Harrier Mill, Henlow, in Bedfordshire, was jailed for six years at St Albans Crown Court.

London Live News

Jailed: Kentish Town man after 'sickening' attack in supermarket car park

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Crouch End-based entrepreneur Dominique Woolf is in the final five in Jamie Oliver's new TV show

TV

Crouch End entrepreneur in final five of Jamie Oliver's new show

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with husband Richard and daughter Gabriella

Nazanin appeals for release of detainee still in Iran

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon