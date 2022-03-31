Mia, aged 18, went to Coleridge Primary School in Crouch End and is now studying at the Central School of Ballet in London. - Credit: ASH Photography

A final year dance student from Highgate will be performing in an England-wide spring ballet tour.

Mia Jones, 18, attended Coleridge Primary School in Crouch End and began her training at Highgate Ballet School, going on to full-time tuition at the Young Dancer’s Academy in Shepherd’s Bush.

She is in her final year of a BA (Hons) dance degree at the Central School of Ballet in London.

Mia will be joining Ballet Central on a four-month, 11 venue tour across England. - Credit: ASH Photography

Mia will be joining Ballet Central on a four-month, 11-venue tour across England, commencing April 22 in Hornchurch.

Mia said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to tour this year with Ballet Central. I am really looking forward to performing on stage in front of a live audience.

"I have worked with some amazing choreographers in preparation for the tour who have helped to develop my skills and artistry. Cathy Marston’s Moving, Still has challenged and pushed me as a dancer, with the chance to learn weight-bearing partner work which I have never done before.”

The tour will include dates in London, arriving at the Lilian Baylis Studio Theatre in Sadler’s Wells on May 16 and finishing the tour at the Britten Theatre on July 13 and 14.