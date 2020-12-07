Christmas Events in Highgate

Published: 2:14 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

Santa and Jacksons’ Lane’s Christmas lunch may be on Zoom this year, but there are still craft fairs, brass bands and live singalongs for the festive season

Christmas displays at local shops. WCD Interiors Highgate - Credit: Archant

Santa Claus may be on Zoom this year but there are plenty of live festive events around Highgate to enjoy.

The Highgate Neighbourhood Forum is encouraging shops, schools, residents and businesses to do their bit to brighten up the village - whether it’s a festive scene in your window, or tinsel around a post box. Post your efforts using the hashtag #FestiveHighgate

On Wednesday (December 9) the Highgate Village Christmas should bring festive cheer to the High Street when the Highgate & Muswell Hill Brass Band will play outside the Angel pub from 6pm and many retailers will stay open until 7pm for late night shopping.

And there are two Christmas fairs this weekend, at Lauderdale House Extraordinary Artisans take over the galleries and tea lawn from 11-5pm Sat and Sun selling work by local artists, crafters, food producers and ethical businesses alongside gifts, vintage, homewares and clothing.

Guests at the 2019 Christmas Day event at Jacksons Lane - Credit: Archant

Horticultural charity the Harington Scheme is selling jams and chutneys outside the Hightgate Lit and Sci in South Grove on Saturday (December 12) from 11am.

And at OmVed Gardens in Townsend Yard there’s a winter fair with artists, artisans and growers showcasing their wares in the stunning gardens and glasshouse. Running 11-5 on Sat and Sun (December 12-13) alongside children’s entertainment, storytelling and mulled wine there are botanical prints by Kate Friend, displays by photographers Maia Magoga and Buster Grey-Jung, Highgate ceramics gallery Thrown Contemporary, The Seed Saving Network florist Alice McCabe of Metafleur, and tips on pickling from Jo la Preserveuse. Free tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/omved-gardens-28949480701

The following week Santa is on Zoom at Lauderdale House (December 14,15,16) but there is a socially distanced outdoor Christmas Singalong with cabaret singers Alison Guill and Jamie Anderson and pianist in residence Stephen Hose on the tea lawn at 5pm and 7pm (www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk/sign-up) Bring your own lantern or torch and make a pay-what-you-can donation to the arts centre which has gamely kept live entertainment alive during the pandemic.

Over at Jacksons Lane the annual Christmas day meal for around 100 elderly and disabled local residents who would otherwise be on their own, cannot take place in person due to social distancing and the arts centre’s refurbishment.

But the 41-year-old tradition will continue with an army of volunteers delivering hampers of food, crafts and gifts to the door and entertainment taking place on Zoom.

Any donation given by 12pm on December 8 will be match funded by The Big Give.

Last year 86 people came to the arts centre, this year an estimated 250 guests will be reached across north London with jollity and live streamed entertainment for guests including music and circus performers.

Jennifer Oliver who is overseeing Christmas Day at Jacksons Lane said they would need more volunteers than ever for food preparation, craft making and delivery.

She said: “Christmas is a celebration of togetherness, but not everyone has the option of uniting with their loved ones. At Jacksons Lane on Christmas Day we create a space for escapism, joy and laughter for the most vulnerable, wrapped up in music, hearty food and gifts. This Christmas poses a unique challenge. Covid-19 has hit, and impacted the isolated older community the hardest. We must bring the Jacksons Lane Christmas to their front doors - which is why I need as much supportive community spirit and enthusiasm to help pull off this vital event.”

To volunteer email christmas@jacksonslane.org.uk.

To donate https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a051r00001fGPYNAA4