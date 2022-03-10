How you can help Ukraine in Crouch End this weekend

Over the coming weeks, people in Crouch End will be coming together to support those impacted by Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The public will be able to show solidarity with Ukrainians in a variety of ways in Haringey, from enjoying a traditional Kyiv cake to poetry and singing.

Unite for Ukraine

Head down to St Mary’s Tower in Hornsey Village this Sunday, March 13, for an evening of community singing and talks.

Songworks Choir, led by Denise Dobson, will perform and lead community singing.

Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green and shadow foreign minister, will give a keynote address.

Unite for Ukraine poster. - Credit: Songworks and The Crouch End Festival

Amanda Carrara, director of Crouch End Festival, said: "I am a Crouch Ender of 25 years, born in Norwich. My great grandparents fled poverty in Italy at the beginning of 1900s I studied Russian and French at school and university and, following perestroika, my working life has been about bringing countries and cultures together. Now I see them being torn apart and destroyed.

"As a director of Crouch End Festival, for 10 years we have been celebrating local community and culture. I feel strongly that our community wants to help in whatever way possible. I couldn't stand by and do nothing. And I'm certain lots of other people feel exactly the same."

I urge everyone to come along to St Mary's on Sunday to sing, unite and donate for Ukraine.

A leaving collection will raise money for Disasters Emergency Committee, which brings together 15 leading UK aid charities. Families fleeing the conflict in Ukraine have left their homes with only the items they were able to carry. The DEC is helping to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection. Text SUPPORT to 70150 to donate £10.

For the event on Sunday, dress in blue and yellow and bring tealights and flags if you're able to.

Concert at Holy Innocents Church

On the evening of Sunday, March 20, an evening of poetry, music, singing, reflection and solidarity will be held at the Holy Innocents Church on Tottenham Lane. The concert is organised by the mayor of Haringey, Cllr Adam Jogee.

Cllr Jogee said: "Many local people have been in touch asking how they can help the fight against Putin's war and support the people of Ukraine at this harrowing time.

"The Ukrainian Embassy in London has advised us that the best help is financial support. And that way we can help pay for medical assistance and support - bandages, painkillers, antibiotics, plasters etc."

The mayor has urged those who are unable to attend to still buy tickets (£5-10) via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/haringey-fundraising-concert-for-ukraine-tickets-291834122717

Dunns Bakery

Lewis with the new Kyiv cake at Dunns Bakery. - Credit: Dunns Bakery

Delve into the traditional Kyiv cake at the historic family bakery Dunns. The tasty treat is made of an airy toffee sponge with Japanese meringue, Ukrainian-style chocolate buttercream, apricot jam and roasted hazelnuts.

£4 from each cake sold is donated to the Bake4Ukraine charity.