Let’s get ‘jellicle’: Stage show presents lessons from the Cats movie
- Credit: Dave Bird
After a sold-out run in October, a one-man show about the flop musical movie Cats returns this Christmas.
The hugely successful stage musical, featuring TS Eliot’s words set to music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, received a much-derided big-screen treatment by Tom Hooper in 2019.
But Highgate’s Linus Karp saw something in it, nonetheless, and created How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit musical Cats.
The one-man show is on at The Lion and Unicorn Theatre, in Gaisford Road, Kentish Town, with social distancing measures in place. It runs from Tuesday December 15 to Thursday December 17 at 7.30pm, and on Friday December 18 and Saturday December 19 at 7pm and 8.30pm.
Jellicle Life is written and performed by Linus Karp, choreographed by Sam Carlyle, and co-produced by Joseph Paterson, with costume design by Alison Carlyle.
The show by Awkward Productions follows the success of Awkward Conversations With Animals I’ve F****d, which was at the Underbelly in Edinburgh in 2018, and at the King’s Head Theatre and on national tour in 2019.
Visit www.thelionandunicorntheatre.com/ for tickets (£15).
