Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > Things to do

Let’s get ‘jellicle’: Stage show presents lessons from the Cats movie

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 11:25 AM December 7, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020
Linus Karp in How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical Cats. Picture: Dave Bird

Linus Karp in How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical Cats. Picture: Dave Bird - Credit: Dave Bird

After a sold-out run in October, a one-man show about the flop musical movie Cats returns this Christmas.

Linus Karp in How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical Cats. Picture: Dave Bird

Linus Karp in How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical Cats. Picture: Dave Bird - Credit: Dave Bird

The hugely successful stage musical, featuring TS Eliot’s words set to music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, received a much-derided big-screen treatment by Tom Hooper in 2019.

But Highgate’s Linus Karp saw something in it, nonetheless, and created How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit musical Cats.

The one-man show is on at The Lion and Unicorn Theatre, in Gaisford Road, Kentish Town, with social distancing measures in place. It runs from Tuesday December 15 to Thursday December 17 at 7.30pm, and on Friday December 18 and Saturday December 19 at 7pm and 8.30pm.

Jellicle Life is written and performed by Linus Karp, choreographed by Sam Carlyle, and co-produced by Joseph Paterson, with costume design by Alison Carlyle.

Linus Karp in How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical Cats. Picture: Dave Bird

Linus Karp in How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical Cats. Picture: Dave Bird - Credit: Dave Bird

You may also want to watch:

The show by Awkward Productions follows the success of Awkward Conversations With Animals I’ve F****d, which was at the Underbelly in Edinburgh in 2018, and at the King’s Head Theatre and on national tour in 2019.

Visit www.thelionandunicorntheatre.com/ for tickets (£15).

Linus Karp in How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical Cats. Picture: Dave Bird

Linus Karp in How to Live a Jellicle Life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical Cats. Picture: Dave Bird - Credit: Dave Bird

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council planning committee
  2. 2 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  3. 3 Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine
  1. 4 Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
  2. 5 Shop Local: Hampstead graduates defy Covid-19 to set up fashion brands during the lockdowns
  3. 6 In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
  4. 7 Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale
  5. 8 Christmas Events in Highgate
  6. 9 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
  7. 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop Local

‘Hospitality cannot continue switching the tap on and off’ – pubs reopen...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Beckford Primary School renamed West Hampstead after vote opts against...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Podcasts

Ham&High Podcast: Gail’s Bakery boss on opening in South End Green

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to...

Elinor James

person
Comments powered by Disqus