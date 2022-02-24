Orbital and Happy Mondays headline Ally Pally's Kaleidoscope Festival

Kaleidoscope Festival has unveiled a 2022 line-up of music, comedy and entertainment in the grounds of Alexandra Palace.

Happy Mondays, Orbital, The Magic Numbers and Charlotte Church's Pop Dungeon head the music line-up, while comics Dom Joly and Sindhu Vee take to The Alternative Stage, alongside Creation Records legend Alan McGee.

The one-day summer spectacular on July 23 also boasts sets from The Cuban Brothers, DJ Yoda, House Gospel Choir, Craig Charles, and Crazy P Soundsystem.

Happy Mondays headline Kaleidoscope 2022 - Credit: Paul Husband Photography

Family entertainment includes interactive theatre, storytelling and tours of the palace's Victorian basement.

Billed as "London's highest festival" with sweeping views across North London, the family friendly event is only in its third year.

Groove Armada headlined the sell-out 2021 festival - Credit: LLoyd Winters

Simon Fell, Kaleidoscope Director, said: “Kaleidoscope truly is a labour of love for us at Ally Pally and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for this year’s festival. The site is arguably one of the most beautiful anywhere, offering a chance to roam around our beautiful park and iconic Palace. With an epic line-up, there can’t be many better places to dance away a balmy, Saturday in July.

Charlotte Church - Credit: Supplied

“As an independent festival, run by a charity, the last few years have been a huge challenge. We worked non-stop to host Kaleidoscope 2021 safely amid the backdrop of pandemic restrictions. Now we’ve had to get creative to get a stellar set-up sorted in 2022. Against all the odds, we’re heading towards one of the busiest summers in the 150 years of Alexandra Palace."

Brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll form the electronic band Orbital in 1989 and were a major player in the dance seen from the 1990s onwards, with tracks like Chime and Halcyon and On and On.

The Happy Mondays were, along with the Stone Roses, the leading lights in the Madchester scene, making stars of singer and lyricist Shaun Ryder and dancer Bez. Their dancefloor fillers include Step On, Kinky Afro, Hallelujah, Twenty Four Hour Party People and Loose Fit.

Charlotte Church's Pop Dungeon is a genre-crossing disco extravaganza.

Tickets £45 from kaleidoscope-festival.com/