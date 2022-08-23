Photo competition winners go on show at Lauderdale House

The annual Lauderdale House photographic competition returns for the first time since Covid with winners and runners up hailing from Crouch End and Highgate.

The 33rd edition of the awards saw two winners and two runners up selected from 159 entries by press photographer Em Fitzgerald and Ham&High photographers Nigel Sutton and Polly Hancock.

Around 100 entries go on show at the Highgate arts centre including Crouch End-based Bob Strongman's image of a bird balancing on a stalk, and Highgate-based Neville Morgan's image of a man posing at the Denver Art Museum.

Runner Up: Posing, Denver Art Museum. Taken September 2019 at the Denver Museum of Art, Colorado, This man was being photographed by his partner to the right of the picture and presented an opportunity to photograph him without him being aware of the presence of another photographer. - Credit: Neville Morgan

Other winners include Andrew Ridley from Enfield with his evocative image of commuters at Oxford Circus, and runner up Brian Groves from Bethnal Green with his photo of a chain.

"This event has always been a lovely way for all kinds of people interested in photography to come together, see their work on our gallery walls, share experience and tips, and enjoy a diverse range of techniques and subject matter," said Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives.

Winner: Going Underground, Oxford Circus December 2017 - Credit: Andrew Ridley

The overall winner will be announced at the Private View on August 31 attended by mayor of Camden Cllr Nasim Ali OBE with the prize of a solo show at Lauderdale House later this year.

Runner Up: Daisy Chain - Credit: Brian Groves

Competition entries are on show in the Lower Gallery and Entrance Hall from August 31- September 26.



