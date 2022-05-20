'Escape London's hustle and bustle at The Laboratory Spa & Health Club'

Review

An Energiser and Flu Fighter are just two of a several fresh juices offered at the Laboratory Spa & Health Club - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Nestled within a canopy of trees with the hustle and bustle of Muswell Hill out of earshot is a restorative centre of wellness.

The Laboratory Spa & Health Club, in The Avenue, is a four minute stroll from Alexandra Palace.

Within its walls are a host of classes to get the body moving, beauty treatments to get the body soothing, and delicious food with portions so huge and healthy, it simply adds to the holistic experience.

Laboratory Spa & Health Club's delicious chicken Roulade on mashed potato - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

For the full spa experience, on any given day, you can opt for a full body massage.

Feel your mind unwind as you lie face down on the couch and let the therapist do her work rubbing and kneading grapeseed and lavender oil on your tired limbs, knotted shoulders and frazzled head.

Alternatively, or additionally, instinctively choose whether it's balance or hydration you need if you wish to have a facial. Your senses will pick which plant-based oil your skin wants.

Then head to the Juice Bar that looks over the garden. Go for the Energiser with pear, apple and ginger or, with Covid still scuppering people's plans, a Flu Fighter, with carrot, apple, beetroot and ginger.

All juices are freshly made, if there's any complaint, they go down too quickly.

There are salads and hot meals on offer to eat and the portions are large.

Delicious bruschetta's with cherry tomatoes or peppers on crunchy sourdough toast make a tasty starter.

A succulent chicken roulade with almonds, parsley and parmesan, was served with a creamy mash and salsa Verde.

The mushroom risotto at the Laboratory Spa & Health Club's Juice Bar - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

The saffron mushroom risotto oozed cheese and the grilled lamb kofta was full of flavour with a fresh tzatziki side.

If there's room, home made cakes make a delicious dessert.

A slice of Orange & Almond cake - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Oh go on, treat yourself - a full massage is £60, a facial is £40 and food starts at £3 for toast a big protein-based salad costs around £10.