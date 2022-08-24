New Koko scheme supporting emerging artists

A Camden music venue has launched a new scheme to support emerging artists.

The first two artists announced for Koko’s Luno Eclipse initiative are Flowerovlove and Facesoul.

The scheme, in partnership with the cryptocurrency firm Luno, involves creating new content with the artists, shot and directed by Koko Studios.

Kilburn-based Somali artist Facesoul uses his voice, layered and looped to create tracks.

His Luno Eclipse video is a performance of hope accompanied by a guitarist.

He said: “The Koko team really took the time to be caring and insightful to find a unique way of sharing the human behind the artist.

“I feel truly honoured to have been part of such an awesome project with a really capable team. This format that they've put together shows this is going to be something exciting. I hope it will continue and I'm really blessed to have been part of it.”

South London-based 17-years-old Flowerovlove’s early tracks – including Hannah Montana, I Love This Song and Malibu – have earned her tens of thousands of social media followers.

Her Luno Eclipse video is a performance of Hannah Montana, complemented by visuals. It is released alongside the short film The Penthouse Diary with Flowerovlove, which was filmed in Koko’s penthouse.

She said: “Being chosen as the first artist under KOKO’s new Luno Eclipse programme is really exciting. I'm so thrilled and happy to be a part of it.

“The industry is so new to me so having the support of people who care and take the time to do things properly has been a really wonderful experience.”

Luno Eclipse is curated by Koko’s programme editor, Alex Odubote, who said: “At Koko, we feel it’s imperative we can endorse artists at every level with standout initiatives that go beyond live concerts and bring artists closer to their audience, wherever they are”

Sam Kopelman, country manager, Northern Europe at Lino, said: “At Luno, we believe it's essential to embrace new technology when building for the future. We look forward to working with more artists and showing them the opportunities of cryptocurrency, giving them greater control over their music and their futures."

The videos are now at the Eclipse By Koko website www.eclipsebykoko.com