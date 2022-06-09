Summer of electronica for Camden's Koko

Camden's Koko has launched a summer season of electronic music.

The former Camden Palace reopened in April following a major refurb.

In its 122-year history the venue has hosted musicians touching the electronic world, from Ronnie Size and Grace Jones to Kanye West and The Prodigy.

Koko in Camden - Credit: Mike Portlock

Its new club set-up, with a D&B Audiotechnik sound system, will feature Friday and Saturday nights of electronic music from June to September, from 10pm to 5am.

On Friday, July 29 the stage is shared by Mr JazziQ, Uncle Waffles, DJ Lag with Novelist, Moses Boyd, Scratchclart and Charrise C, while on August 5 Deviation boss Benji B is joined by Coventry rapper Pa Salieu, Lil Silva, Charisse C and La Creole.

The Streets frontman Mike Skinner opens Carnival weekend on Friday, August 26, joined by Todd "The God" Edwards, Girl’s Can’t Sync and Sicaria Sound.

Also in the current schedule, Skream is hosting a four-week residency.

Visit www.koko.co.uk/