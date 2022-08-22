Book probes brutal murder of circus showman who grazed elephants in the Suburb

Before he retired to East Finchley, Lord George Sanger was Britain's answer to PT Barnum and their circuses were combined to create one huge show - Credit: Courtesy of Icon Books

In the early 1900s, if you were passing through East Finchley you may have been startled by the sight of elephants grazing alongside cows in the meadows that would soon become Hampstead Garden Suburb.

A resident of newly-built Denman Drive recalled seeing them in the field between Big Wood and Little Wood before construction was completed on Denman Drive North and South.

The owner of these animals was once a showbiz celebrity. He was known to the world as Lord George Sanger but he didn’t have a drop of blue blood in his veins. For more than half a century he was Britain’s most popular and successful entertainer, and at the time of his tragic death in 1911, he was celebrated as a national institution.

Karl Shaw's The Killing of Lord George is published by Icon Books on September 1 - Credit: Courtesy of Icon Books

The official version is that he was murdered with a hatchet by farm hand Herbert Cooper who later committed suicide on railway tracks, but my new book The Killing of Lord George (Icon Books) uses previously unpublished archive material to reveal the true story behind the brutal murder which shocked Edwardian England.

Sanger was the seventh child of a penny peep-showman. At the age of five he was a fairground spieler and by his early teens he was running a one-man travelling show. During his life on the road, he endured great hardship and was at the receiving end of some of the worst prejudices Victorian society could muster, lumped together with vagabonds, gypsies and Jews.

A poster for Barnum's Greatest Show on Earth combined with Sanger's Royal British Menagerie - Credit: Courtesy of Icon Books

He became a magician, married a lion tamer, reinvented himself as a circus proprietor and his name was soon known in every corner of the British Isles. Just as PT Barnum ruled the world of popular entertainment in America, Sanger was the biggest brand in British show business.

In 1904, his 79th year, the nation’s favourite entertainer decided to retire. He had acquired Park Farm, an 18th-century brick farmhouse in East End Road, to serve as his winter quarters. One of the area's few surviving dairy farms, there was enough land and stabling for his horses, and the converted the outbuildings provided storage rooms for his circus props. He also laid out a ring in which new acts could be rehearsed and animals trained.

Karl Shaw, the author of The Killing of Lord George - Credit: Courtesy of the author

But before retirement, there was one last victory lap. George Sanger’s career ended on a high, his most lucrative British tour in six years. From March to October his circus travelled a record 3,300 miles, playing twice a day, every day except Sundays. His posters promised Something New Under the Sun, Twice Daily.

It was, he noted with satisfaction: "an excellent finish for a man who had been on the road for three-score years and ten".

He retreated to East Finchley with the applause still ringing in his ears and put all his circus properties up for auction. The sale was held over two days at Park Farm and almost everything went under the hammer - props, costumes, horses and wagons. The famous ‘Indian car ’once drawn by 40 ponies, fetched top price at 31 guineas, while Lord George’s famous yellow-and-gold barouche was sold for six guineas. All that remained were a few pieces of scenery and costumes he couldn’t get rid of and some ponies he couldn’t bear to part with.

But George didn’t get to enjoy his retirement for very long. On November 28, 1911 he died violently in his home. A coroner would rule that he was battered to death with a hatchet by an insane employee. The old man’s death, a few weeks short of his 86th birthday, was considered one of the most callous murders and was one of the news sensations of the age.

The story of his death reads like a popular crime thriller: a crazed, merciless killer, a famous victim, a desperate manhunt through North London and a sensational ending at Highgate. But like so much of Lord George’s life, nothing was quite what it seemed. In The Five Bells on East End Road, a favoured a watering hole of many who knew the Sanger household well, there were those who struggled to make sense of it all. For more than a century, questions have persisted about his murder.

I have spent three years researching George Sanger’s extraordinary career and tragic death and uncovered previously unpublished archive material including evidence that was never tested in court. I have been able to reconstruct the events leading to his death. My new book tells, for the first time, the compelling true story behind the brutal crime that appalled Edwardian England and how a family conspiracy hid a serious miscarriage of justice.

THE KILLING OF LORD GEORGE by Karl Shaw is published by Icon Books on September 1.















