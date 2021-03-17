Kenwood concerts moved due to lockdown roadmap

Published: 4:56 PM March 17, 2021

Chart topper Rag 'N' Bone Man is booked to play Kenwood House in Hampstead in June 2021. Picture: from Heritage Live - Credit: Archant

A public consultation takes place next week ahead of the summer concert series at Kenwood House.

Chart topper Rag'n'Bone Man and Dave Rodigan and the Outlook Orchestra are scheduled to play dates in June which have been pushed back a week due to the Government's roadmap for lifting the lockdown.

If all the conditions are met, the Heritage Live outdoor concerts will take place in the grounds of the English Heritage mansion with multi-Brit winner Rag'N'Bone Man on June 25 and reggae and drum 'n' bass guru Rodigan on June 27. An additional artist is being lined up for June 26 with Nile Rodgers and Chic now pegged to perform in June 2022.

But first there's a public consultation on the summer events license ahead of a Zoom panel at 6pm on March 23. The Friends of Kenwood forum have asked members to send comments and questions. Email info@friendsofkenwood.org.uk to register interest in receiving the link.

Buy tickets for the concerts at https://www.heritagelive.net/