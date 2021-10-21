Kentish Town teen creates football team to 'bring community together'

Published: 11:37 AM October 21, 2021

A Kentish Town teenager has started an Islington-based football team to keep young people off the streets.

Zakaria Mohamed, who is studying for his A Levels at Highgate's La Swap, formed Torriano Football Club earlier this year.

The 17-year-old told the Ham&High: "It's sad to see what's happening to young people. I wanted to bring the community together.

"I saw a couple of my friends going down a bad path, and I wanted to give people something to look forward to and keep them busy."

Growing out of a small group of his friends, the team now has almost 20 players who meet regularly in Islington.

Torriano FC, named after the street where Zakaria played football when he was growing up, plans to expand over the coming year.

The teenager, who is studying sociology, business and media, hopes to create a children's team next year which he will coach.

The team meets every Monday at 8.40pm at Market Road Football Pitches.

Anyone interested in joining is asked to message Torriano FC on Instagram: @torrianofc