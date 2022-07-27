Kaleidoscope Festival: A great day out at Ally Pally

The third Kaleidoscope Festival took place at Alexandra Palace on Saturday with music from Orbital and Happy Mondays and comedy from Sindhu Vee and Ed Byrne - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Kaleidoscope Festival celebrated its third year at Alexandra Palace on Saturday with a line up that included Orbital and Happy Mondays.

Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon, David Rodigan MBE and The Magic Numbers also played the one-day festival - with DJ sets from Crazy P Soundsystem, Craig Charles, DJ Yoda, Zero 7, and PBR Streetgang.

Meanwhile the comedy stage saw performances from Dom Joly, Jessica Fostekew, Ed Byrne, Huge Davies and Sindhu Vee.

Audiences enjoyed the entertainment against a backdrop of sweeping views across London and acres of parkland. The north London festival also featured an immersive show exploring the Palace's Victorian basement, and children's entertainment and activities.

Orbital play the one day Kaleidoscope Festival at Ally Pally 2022 - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Fun in the sun, Kaleidoscope Festival 2022 - Credit: Lloyd Winters



