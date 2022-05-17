Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Church crypt gets makeover into 'jukebox jazz cafe'

Bridget Galton

Published: 3:42 PM May 17, 2022
Jukebox Cafe at The Crypt room, Hampstead parish church Pictured L-R Shereen Abdullah, Bonnie Taylor, Jenny Lupa, Ashley Collin,Jeremy Fletcher (Vicar) & Roger Limb (Dr Who Composer) - Credit: Nigel Sutton

The crypt at Hampstead Parish Church has been transformed into a jazz cafe with even the vicar getting in on the act.

Talented amateur group the Hampstead Players return after a two year pandemic break to stage a finger snapping cabaret featuring songs from the '50s, '60s and '70s.

Vicar Jeremy Fletcher is among the performers taking part in the Jukebox Cafe, helmed by musical director Roger Limb, who while working at the Radiophonic Workshop composed music for several series of Doctor Who in the 1980s.

Jukebox Cafe at The Crypt room, Hampstead Parish Church. Doing the Hand jive are Shereen Abdullah, Jeny Lupa, Ashley Collin and Bonnie Taylor - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Directed by Players regular Gaynor Bassey, the show features hits such as Rock Around the Clock, Stand by Me, Poison Ivy, Jailhouse Rock, Mustang Sally and Kiss Me Honey Honey.

The Jukebox Cafe runs May 26-28 in The Crypt Room, Hampstead Parish Church, Church Row. Tickets £10 from hampsteadplayers.org.uk/ 

