Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > Things to do

Dramatic views of Hampstead and beyond on show at The Catto Gallery

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 10:14 AM November 25, 2020    Updated: 8:43 PM December 7, 2020
Carreras Cigarette Factory Mornington Crescent by John Duffin

Carreras Cigarette Factory Mornington Crescent by John Duffin - Credit: Archant

John Duffin’s evocative pre-pandemic cityscapes and busy street scenes are exhibited at the Heath Street gallery

Hampstead Tube station by John Duffin

Hampstead Tube station by John Duffin - Credit: Archant

Paintings of Parliament Hill and the Heath go on show when The Catto Gallery reopens this week.

John Duffin’s dramatic, evocative oils and prints mark his fifth exhibition at the Heath Street gallery.

The show features works made over the last two years and brings Duffin’s distinctive use of colour and draughtsmanship to many aspects of London life, “from Parliament Hill to Soho and back via the river”.

He says: “The paintings and prints are the result of many drawings made on site in front of the subject and then re-imagined in my studio to try and create the sense of place that these views hold for many Londoners. They are a celebration of the city and the life it has allowed us to lead, one that we all hope to return to soon.”

Primrose Hill by John Duffin

Primrose Hill by John Duffin - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

In his catalogue introduction, Sir Nigel Carrington Vice-Chancellor, University of the Arts London and Chair of the Henry Moore Foundation writes that Duffin’s artworks “have a particular power and poignancy in this pandemic year”.

“For John, cities are places of movement. They pull their inhabitants into distinctive architectures which offer the energising warmth of human contact. His sense of optimism is unmistakable and one cannot view his portraits of the city and its inhabitants without being reminded that the city and its buildings will be waiting for us when pandemic restrictions are lifted.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council planning committee
  2. 2 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  3. 3 Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine
  1. 4 Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
  2. 5 Shop Local: Hampstead graduates defy Covid-19 to set up fashion brands during the lockdowns
  3. 6 In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
  4. 7 Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale
  5. 8 Christmas Events in Highgate
  6. 9 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
  7. 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words

The precision of Duffin’s work reflects his early training as a naval architect and draughtsman before studying printmaking at Goldsmiths and Central St Martins.

His work features regularly in the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition and he is as a part time staff member at University of the Arts London.

“John’s style and personality, like his work, is measured and thoughtful. He is an urban explorer, reserved and careful in his precise observation of the city and the people who inhabit it. He is both in the cityscape and distanced from it, observing city life from above,” adds Sir Nigel.

“Although the architecture dominates, the city’s inhabitants are almost always there, giving meaning to the architecture. They are often hurrying and purposeful, but sometimes they simply stand in solitary contemplation, waiting for friends or lovers, outsiders looking with longing or expectation into the bars, shops, cafes and clubs which bring people together.”

John Duffin exhibits at The Catto Gallery December 5 until December 23. cattogallery.co.uk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop Local

‘Hospitality cannot continue switching the tap on and off’ – pubs reopen...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Beckford Primary School renamed West Hampstead after vote opts against...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Podcasts

Ham&High Podcast: Gail’s Bakery boss on opening in South End Green

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to...

Elinor James

person
Comments powered by Disqus