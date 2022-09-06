Gallery 'swap shop' exchanges artworks for foodbank donations

'Same old Bulls**t' by Grow Up is an exclusive release for the SWAP SHOP exhibition in exchange for donations to north London foodbanks - Credit: Courtesy of Jealous Gallery

Crouch End and Shoreditch's Jealous galleries are hosting 'Swap Shop' exhibitions where visitors can exchange artworks for foodbank donations.

The galleries in Curtain Road and Park Road, have been acting as donation points for the Tottenham and Hornsey foodbanks for the past year, and are now offering works given by Jealous artists including Grow Up, Miss Bugs, Ben Eine and Charming Baker.

Plaster of Paris pills from Miss Bugs' Do No Harm - The Dispensary installation are available as part of Jealous Gallery's Swap Shop - Credit: Courtesy of Jealous Gallery

Donations can be either monetary or food, there's no minimum, and people are urged to visit either gallery and "walk away with an artwork".

A spokesperson said: "We continue to be humbled by the generosity of the public and the artists we have collaborated with to raise donations, money and awareness for this plight on our doorstep. Now more than ever, we all need to help out the ever-growing number of people going hungry on a daily basis."

Four Cats Orange by Amanda Marie - Credit: Courtesy of Jealous Gallery

Paris Riot by Ben Eine - Credit: Courtesy of Jealous Gallery

‘Jealous Food Bank Swap Shop’ runs September 12-25 at Jealous East, 53 Curtain Road EC2A and Jealous North, 27 Park Rd, N8. https://jealousgallery.com/

Columbian grebe by Ralph Steadman - Credit: Courtesy of Jealous Gallery



