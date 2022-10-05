Hampstead pupil through to BBC Young Musician final

Jaren Ziegler (17) with his trophy for winning the BBC Young Musician strings final outside UCS school. He is through to the grand final broadcast on Sunday October 9. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Hampstead pupil Jaren Ziegler is through to the final of the BBC Young Musician 2022.

The UCS student triumphed over four others in the strings final and will now compete against winners of the woodwind, brass, piano and percussion categories.

The 17-year-old has chosen William Walton's Viola Concerto to show off his skills in the grand final to be broadcast on Sunday.

Jaren Ziegler plays in the Strings final of the BBC Young Musician 2022 and is now through to the Grand Final to be broadcast on Sunday - Credit: Dan Prince

"I've always dreamed about being in the competition," he said. "I went to the 2016 final and that was the moment when my real motivation for working hard started. The first time I entered, I didn't get through the first audition and I was so disappointed. Now to reach the final is an absolute dream I never thought would happen. It's an amazing feeling."

The East Finchley teen had to practise his competition pieces while taking his GCSEs.

"There are times like that when you have to sacrifice your social life and you don't have a minute to do anything other than work, but it's really rewarding when things go your way after working so hard."

Jaren was up against friend and Highgate violinist Aki Blendis in the strings final in front of judges; viola player Philip Dukes, violinist Jennifer Pike, and organist and broadcaster Anna Lapwood.

BBC Young Musician 2022 Strings finalists: Dawid Kasprzak, Aki Blendis, Jaren Ziegler, Clara Sophia Wernig and Edward Walton - Credit: Courtesy of the BBC

He says: "It was really nice to have Aki there. He's incredible, he's only 14 and an amazing player. I said: 'You've got to win next time.'"

He thanked both his parents and UCS for supporting his competition bid.

And the A-level music pupil says however the final goes, he wants to be a professional musician.

"My dream is to be a soloist and go around the world playing music to people. I've learned a huge amount from this competition, having the focus of every round has been a big motivator that pushes you to work as hard as possible and throws you in the deep end," he said.

"I never played under the same pressure before, being filmed with a big audience and jury panel. It's a good thing to do as it's about how you deal with it mentally and process the ups and downs - it will stand me in good stead for the future."

The BBC Young Musician 2022 Grand Final is broadcast on October 9 on BBC4.