Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Review

James: Kenwood concerts off to a rocking indie start

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 2:53 PM June 13, 2022
Tim Booth of James

Tim Booth surfs the crowd at Kenwood House on June 10 as James headline the opening night of the Heritage Live concerts - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

The first weekend of live concerts saw 25,000 music fans partying in the grounds of Kenwood House.

After previous year's events were cancelled due to Covid or wet weather, it must have been a relief to organisers Heritage Live to see unmasked crowds enjoying themselves in glorious sunshine.

The opening festival of indie rock on Friday threatened to be derailed when issues with the stage meant two bands - The Sherlocks and Cruel Hearts Club had to be cut. Fans were held back from the front arena until the closing number by Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly.

But by the time Maximo Park had warmed things up, and The Charlatans took to the stage, all was forgiven.

James

James play the grounds of Kenwood House - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

Sporting a peroxide mop and the kind of anorak that passes the fashion baton from Madchester to Liam Gallagher, Tim Burgess was in fine voice, delivering a short but sweet crowd-pleasing set. The organ riffs of early hit The Only One I Know were the perfect soundtrack for the summer evening and clearly all that yoga and meditation is doing Burgess good - he's looking lithe and relaxed for a man in his mid 50s.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans sporting an anorak modelled on the one he wore in the How High video 

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans sporting an anorak modelled on the one he wore in the How High video - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

Headliners James have always been an uplifting, dynamic live act and Tim Booth reminded audiences that he first joined the band after being spotted dancing in Manchester's students union bar as he rocked out - looking as though he'd raided the city's fashion emporium Affleck's Palace for his flares and Afghan coat.

It soon came off as he surfed the crowd and shared the love during a set that left out several best known hits but still got fans singing along to Come Home, Sometimes, Say Something, and of course James' anthem for the dispossessed, Sit Down. A mid-set tempo dip for lesser known tracks was bolstered by a band and backing singers on top form with a thumbs up for the title track to latest album All The Colours of You.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans

Tim Burgess works the Kenwood crowd - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

Rag 'n' Bone Man and Dave Rodigan and his Outlook Orchestra played the following two nights, with gigs by Nile Rodgers and Chic, Culture Club and Bananarama, and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to look ahead to next weekend. Visit www.heritagelive.net/whats-on

Tim Booth

Tim Booth uses a loud hailer to get his point across - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

Music
Kenwood House
Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News
North London News
Camden News

Don't Miss

The roof, first floor and ground floor of a mansion in The Bishops Avenue were destroyed by fire

London Live News

The Bishops Avenue: Billionaires' Row mansion gutted by fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Piccadilly Line tube trains parked up at a depot near Boston Manor tube station in London, as Member

London Live News

Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Nathan DaSilva

West Hampstead paedophile jailed for 11 years for multiple child sexual...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Bus routes are being axed or re-routed in parts of north London

Transport for London

Bus routes 24, 31 and 88 serving Camden, Hampstead and Parliament Hill...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon