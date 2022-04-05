Camden artist shortlisted for painting prize

With this abstract painting, Hersilia Leoca has been shortlisted for the Jackson’s Painting Prize 2022.

The NW3-based artist submitted Towpath, which was selected for the list by expert judges out of 8,949 entries.

The eighth annual painting competition, supported by Jackson’s Art Supplies, gives artists a chance to vie for £11,000 in prizes.

Hersilia said: "I tap into sensory memories and immediate surroundings that inspire me to draw intensely, allowing spaces and mainly non-representational forms to materialise and emerge as environments.

"I assemble these puzzles of displaced and distant recollections under new, vivid configurations in order to reconnect with them while at the same allowing them to open up different perspectives and to encourage reflection on the multitude of different realities. Exterior and interior worlds acting as mirrors and sources of strength slowly unfold and draw me in as I continue to explore their novelty."

The finalist's exhibition will take place at the Affordable Art Fair at Hampstead Heath from May 4-8.

The winner of the Jackson’s Painting Prize 2022 will be announced on April 13.