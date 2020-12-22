Idris Elba's guitar, signed by Paul McCartney, is auctioned for charity

Published: 5:17 PM December 22, 2020

Hampstead auctioneers Dawsons are putting Idris Elba's guitar under the hammer in aid of charity.

And as if the connection to the Hackney-born actor wasn't enough, the lot has been co-signed by Idris and music legend Sir Paul McCartney, who has a home in St John's Wood.

The Cort acoustic guitar is being auctioned to raise money for STORM, a charity that provides support and shelter for victims of domestic violence. Bidding is now open and ends on New Year's Day 2021.

A spokesman for Dawsons, which is based in Heath Street, said: "Dawsons are proud to be hosting this auction for STORM and are not charging any commission meaning 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards the great work done by the charity."

Idris Elba's signed guitar goes under the hammer to raise funds for domestic violence charity STORM - Credit: Dawsons Auctions

The dynamic duo met for a BBC special in which the Luther star interviewed the former Beatle about six decades of his career and his latest album McCartney III which he wrote during lockdown.

To make a bid on the guitar go to https://www.dawsonsauctions.co.uk











