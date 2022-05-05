Jarvis Cocker to headline as Idler Festival returns to Fenton House

The Idler Festival returns to Fenton House Hampstead over the weekend of July 8-10 - Credit: Archant

Jarvis Cocker will headline this year’s Idler Festival which returns to Fenton House after a three year break.

The DJ and former Pulp frontman will be discussing his new memoir – Good Pop, Bad Pop – at the National Trust property with Idler editor Tom Hodgkinson.

The magazine, devoted to the ethos of 'idling,' takes over the Hampstead house and gardens from July 8-10 for three days of talks, walks, music and comedy.

This year's theme is "rest and resistance" and with a programme celebrating "fun, radical politics and the power of doing nothing".

“We’re so thrilled to be gathering the Idler tribe once again for three days at Fenton House and Gardens," said Hodgkinson.

"It will be a vicarage garden party crossed with anarchist festival – bliss.”

Jarvis Cocker will be talking about his memoir Good Pop Bad Pop at The Idler Festival in Hampstead - Credit: PA WIRE

The eclectic festival includes architecture and philosophy walks, agony aunt sessions with Virginia Ironside, hip hop on the lawn, a silent disco in the sunken garden and a chill out tent in the attic.

Actor and director Sally Phillips makes returns with a series of comic monologues, and comedian Arthur Smith leads a weird and wonderful walk through Fenton’s walled gardens.

Cellist Midori Jaeger will play under the apple trees in the 300-year-old orchard, post-punk band Fraülein headline the afterparty, and Warsaw-based ensemble Warszawa Wschodnia will perform Ukrainian folk songs and traditional melodies "in defiance of attempts to erase the national culture of Ukraine".

Fenton House the Idler Festival Fenton House and Garden - Credit: Archant

Also on the bill are novelists Margaret Drabble, self-help guru Oliver Burkeman, historian Matthew Green, Primrose Hill children's author Lauren Child, artists Gavin Turk and Glen Baxter, and financial historian Edward Chancellor.

Across the three days, events include Guy Standing on the plunder of public commons; computer scientist Kate Devlin on sex robots; Cambridge sociology Professor Brendan Burchell on the world of work; writer Akash Kapur on his childhood in the yogic community; songwriter and campaigner Crispin Hunt; and historian Hannah Dawson on feminist pioneer Mary Wollstonecraft.

National Trust Fenton House Idler Festival - Credit: Archant

The Idler Festival Runs July 8-10 at Fenton House, Hampstead Grove, NW3. Weekend tickets £125. Half price for under 16s. Visit www.idler.co.uk/idler-festival