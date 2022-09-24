Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Nature paintings raise funds to champion human rights

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 1:01 PM September 24, 2022
Cormorant

Cormorant is on show at Lauderdale House from September 28 until October 24 - Credit: Fiona Deighton

Two artists are donating sales from their exhibition to a campaign championing human rights.

Sonja Scherndl and Fiona Deighton are showing their nature paintings of flora and fauna in the Upstairs Gallery at Lauderdale House, Highgate. The show is a fundraiser for a billboard campaign by non profit organisation Share The World's Resources supporting Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights - which backs access to food, medicine, housing and social care.

Worlds Within Worlds

Worlds Within Worlds - Credit: Sonja Scherndl

Deighton studied Fine Art and her practice revolves around found objects and a love of plants and birds evoked in collage and watercolours. Scherndl relishes the "fluidity" of abstract painting in acrylics, watercolour, gouache and alcohol inks, which often create similar colour combinations found in the natural world.

Highbury and Islington-based Scherndl said they held a similar fundraiser at Urban Social Coffee in Upper Street last year.

Autumn Tips

Autumn Tips - Credit: Fiona Deighton

"The exhibition is a collaboration with a common theme running through it; of the natural surroundings that we live in and the energy within that. We are two very different artists who complement each other and have in common a passion for human rights."

Memories of Summer

Memories of Summer - Credit: Sonja Scherndl

At Lauderdale House from September 28 until October 24. Visit www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk/whats-on/fiona-deighton-sonja-scherndl



Arts & Culture
Highgate News
Highbury News
North London News

Don't Miss

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed

The Queen

Where in north London to watch the Queen's funeral on Monday

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
West Hampstead Primary School headteacher Sam Drake with pupils in the new playground

Education News

'Lush' new playground but school warns of funding squeeze

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The creative team behind the Well Walk Puppet Theatre from left Dylan McNeil, Zina Drouche and Marin

Theatre

'Magical' Well Walk Theatre to open next Spring

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II meeting James Bond actor Daniel Craig at the world premiere for Casino Royale in 2006

The Queen

When the Queen and James Bond stole the show

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon