Nature paintings raise funds to champion human rights

Cormorant is on show at Lauderdale House from September 28 until October 24 - Credit: Fiona Deighton

Two artists are donating sales from their exhibition to a campaign championing human rights.

Sonja Scherndl and Fiona Deighton are showing their nature paintings of flora and fauna in the Upstairs Gallery at Lauderdale House, Highgate. The show is a fundraiser for a billboard campaign by non profit organisation Share The World's Resources supporting Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights - which backs access to food, medicine, housing and social care.

Worlds Within Worlds - Credit: Sonja Scherndl

Deighton studied Fine Art and her practice revolves around found objects and a love of plants and birds evoked in collage and watercolours. Scherndl relishes the "fluidity" of abstract painting in acrylics, watercolour, gouache and alcohol inks, which often create similar colour combinations found in the natural world.

Highbury and Islington-based Scherndl said they held a similar fundraiser at Urban Social Coffee in Upper Street last year.

Autumn Tips - Credit: Fiona Deighton

"The exhibition is a collaboration with a common theme running through it; of the natural surroundings that we live in and the energy within that. We are two very different artists who complement each other and have in common a passion for human rights."

Memories of Summer - Credit: Sonja Scherndl

At Lauderdale House from September 28 until October 24. Visit www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk/whats-on/fiona-deighton-sonja-scherndl








