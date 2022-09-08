Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Climate change play generates power with 'kinetic' dancefloor

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 11:19 AM September 8, 2022
Hot in Here opens at Camden People's Theatre in Hampstead Road on September 25.

Hot in Here in rehearsal. It opens at Camden People's Theatre in Hampstead Road on September 25. - Credit: Luke Wintour

The UK's first carbon-neutral theatre company is part powering the lights for their climate change show with an energy-generating dancefloor.

Hot In Here plays at Camden People's Theatre this month before heading on tour and combines video interviews with climate activists in 20 countries and a story about "otherworldly kinetic beings" who know how to use the dancefloor.

Pigfoot is an award-winning carbon neutral theatre company making work about the climate crisis

Pigfoot is an award-winning carbon neutral theatre company making work about the climate crisis - Credit: Courtesy of Pigfoot

Finsbury Park resident Hetty Hodgson is co-artistic director of Pigfoot theatre company, which also uses recycled materials for their props and sets. A third strand follows UK residents with different reasons for not taking climate action including time, money, disability, class and race.

"Although there are intense moments, we wanted it to have the energy of a dance party with loads of music and movement to bring the strands together," she said.

The show was commissioned in 2020 by CPT and early development included workshops with the drama club at Acland Burghley in Tufnell Park - because "a lot of climate anxiety and feeling of responsibility rests with young people".

Sadly lockdown forced sessions to end, but they inspired a show focusing on first-hand experience of climate injustice.

Hodgson adds: "The students taught us a lot about levels of frustration, anxiety and apathy, and how we can engage young people. They inspired us to have different perspectives and make a show about global climate action that they can connect to. Hopefully audiences will come and engage with those conversations about how those who are polluting least are most affected by the climate crisis."

Hot in Here opens at Camden People's Theatre in Hampstead Road on September 25.

Pigfoot is a carbon neutral theatre company whose previous show used a bike to generate energy to power the lights - Credit: Lian Furness

Pigfoot's previous show used a bike to generate energy, and Hodgson says seeing performer's bodies power the lights is a metaphor for action.

"There is no battery or socket, the up and down motion of the performers' bodies powers a spring and is converted into kinetic energy. One person can power a small amount of light, but people working together can power a lot - and make a bigger difference. The idea is how we as theatre makers can connect a UK audience to climate injustice - to show there's room in the movement for everyone and the need to act in solidarity with the global community of activists."

Performers in rehearsal for Hot In Here by sustainable theatre company Pigfoot

Performers in rehearsal for Hot In Here by sustainable theatre company Pigfoot - Credit: Courtesy of Pigfoot theatre company

Hot In Here is co-produced by Pigfoot and Gate Theatre which moved to Crowndale Road, Camden. It runs at CPT, Hampstead Road, on September 25-26 and October 4-6 including a creative climate action workshop on October 3. cptheatre.co.uk/whatson/HOT-IN-HERE-An-energy-generating-dance-party

