Join Hornsey Historical Society in celebrating its 50th anniversary

Sally Patterson

Published: 8:00 AM September 29, 2021   
Janet Owen, Dr Sandra Clark, Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee and ward councillor Elin Weston

Hornsey Historical Society's (l-r) Janet Owen (publications manager) and Dr Sandra Clark (bulletin editor) with Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee and ward councillor Elin Weston - Credit: David Winskill

Hornsey Historical Society (HHS) is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday, October 2.

Founded in 1971 by Margaret Gellay, the society now has more than 400 members and preserves the heritage of Hornsey's historical areas, including Crouch End, Highgate and Muswell Hill. 

The event will take place at The Old Schoolhouse, 136 Tottenham Lane, where attendees can celebrate the 'society’s achievements and the start of our next phase in promoting local history studies'.

At 11am, Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West will open the celebrations and cut the 50th anniversary cake, donated by Crouch End's Dunns Bakery.

Attendees can then attend the Once Upon a Time in Crouch End exhibition with members of the HHS/U3A Shared Learning Group.

There is an opportunity to get a copy of David Frith’s new book, The Hornsey Enclosure Act 1813.

You may also want to watch:

Books, postcards and maps will be on sale, as well as a young children’s quiz and a chance to win a prize.

