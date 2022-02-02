Entries open for Holly Bush women's art prize

Solly Solomon was the winner of the Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize 2021 for her work You can never get rid of shame completely - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Entries have opened for the annual Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize, co-sponsored by West Hampstead actor Dame Emma Thompson.

The award – named after the Hampstead pub which also sponsors it – was founded in 2017 to correct a gender imbalance in the art world, and assist women artists trying to gain recognition. It is now the largest prize for women artists in the UK.

What started as a celebration of women painters has expanded to include The Lady Petchey Sculpture Prize, and now the Tim May Memorial Prize, awarded to an artist of African or Caribbean heritage.

Flow by Julie Tanner was winner of the Lady Petchey Sculpture Prize 2021 - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Lady Petchey, aka sculptor Frances Segelman, said: "I am delighted to sponsor the Lady Petchey Sculptor Prize, recognising the achievements of women in sculpture. As a self taught sculptor I know just how challenging it can be to succeed, and I hope this prize will encourage and inspire the next generation of women sculptors."

Susan Angoy has sponsored the £1500 Tim May prize in memory of her late husband who co-founded the Camden Town branding and design agency Design House.

Administrators Women in Art CIC, have now opened entries for the 2022 prize, which is also supported by Cass Art, the Mall Galleries, and Lauderdale House – where the top entrants will have their work exhibited in June.

Sue Ecclestone, director of Women In Art CIC, said despite the challenges of Covid, the 2020 and 2021 prizes emerged bigger and better.

"The prize goes from strength to strength with each year and is now the largest prize for women artists in the UK," she said. "We gain new sponsors each year and as a result have an additional prize for 2022 aimed at women artists of African and Caribbean Heritage."

The deadline for entries is May 1, with the emerging painter prize open to artists without an agent or gallery representation with a "low profile in the art world". The overall winner will get a cash prize and support to further their career.

Full details of the Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize including The Lady Petchey Sculpture Prize and The Tim May Memorial Prize at https://www.hollybushpaintingprize.com