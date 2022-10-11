Views of Highgate feature in watercolour group exhibition

Andrew Riley's watercolour of Lauderdale House is part of the annual exhibition by the Highgate Watercolour Group - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Local scenes of Lauderdale House and OmVed Gardens feature in the Highgate Watercolour Group's annual show.

Running at Lauderdale House, the exhibition will showcase work by around 20 members who meet weekly at The Highgate Society headquarters in South Grove.

Artist Vanessa Whinney said they had managed to exploit this summer's glorious weather by painting en plein air, including several outings to OmVed gardens and exhibition space in Townsend Yard, Highgate.

OmVed Gardens in Highgate by Chris Baker - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

"It's a rather wonderful outdoor space, developed from a former garden centre, and converted into a private wild garden. A holistic space which embraces seed saving and displays curated collections of native vegetables and plants," she said.

"It is located on a steep slope with a meandering path taking you through tall grasses and flowers down to a series of wildlife ponds. It was a magical place for the Group to paint on several occasions, thanks to the kindness of the owners."

She hopes the paintings created by members at OmVed and elsewhere will encourage visitors to buy work at the exhibition, which runs for a month from October 26. Her own contribution includes scenes of Suffolk where she paints regularly.

White Hart Pub, Blythburgh, Suffolk 2018 by Vanessa Whinney - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

"Having finally been able to travel, we have painted at home and abroad, with one of Highgate’s favourite hotspots, east Anglia, featuring strongly," she added.

Formed in 1980 as part of the Highgate Society, the group is a mixture of professional artists and newer converts to watercolour painting, who meet weekly in an informal, friendly atmosphere to paint together, arrange visits by tutors and models, and venture outdoors. The group is open to new members who live near to Highgate and share an enthusiasm for the art form.

Snow Shadows by Sue Lees - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

The Highgate Watercolour Group annual exhibition runs October 26 until November 21 at Lauderdale House, Highgate. Open 12-4pm daily except Wednesday 11-3pm. Further details at https://www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk/ https://www.highgatewatercolour.org.uk/

Fence and Shadow by Maggie Pettigrew - Credit: Courtesy of the artist



