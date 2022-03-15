Call for volunteers and performers for Highgate Festival
- Credit: Polly Hancock
The Highgate Festival is calling for creatives, sponsors and volunteers for this year's event.
Now in its fifth year, the not-for-profit community festival runs from June 11-19 with a programme that is both virtual and in person.
From bands in Pond Square, to walking trails, to exhibitions at Lauderdale House, and talks and workshops at the Lit and Sci, the annual festival celebrates the "breadth and variety" of Highgate.
Whether it be dance, art, music or literature, local talent is invited to get involved.
"The festival encompasses every nook and cranny of Highgate and its aim is to connect and engage with the community, boost Highgate’s economy and support local artists, performers, cafes, pubs, restaurants, businesses and shops," said spokesperson Kathleen Molnar.
"Please help make the 2022 celebration of Highgate even more impressive, inclusive, interactive and inspiring."
The team is seeking both sponsors and volunteers who can help with admin, photography, filming or social media.
"This joyful celebration of Highgate, is organised by a small group of locals who unselfishly dedicate their energies, expertise and time to the festival’s coordination," said Kathleen.
Visit highgatefestival.org or email info@highgatefestival.org