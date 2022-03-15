Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Call for volunteers and performers for Highgate Festival

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 7:00 AM March 15, 2022
Stall holders at The Boogaloo vintage yard sale during Highgate Festival

Stall holders at The Boogaloo vintage yard sale during Highgate Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Highgate Festival is calling for creatives, sponsors and volunteers for this year's event.

Now in its fifth year, the not-for-profit community festival runs from June 11-19 with a programme that is both virtual and in person.

From bands in Pond Square, to walking trails, to exhibitions at Lauderdale House, and talks and workshops at the Lit and Sci, the annual festival celebrates the "breadth and variety" of Highgate.

Dancing to the band outside 10a on 27.06.20. A scaled down Highgate Festival with local musicians Wi

Dancing to the band outside 10a on 27.06.20. A scaled down Highgate Festival with local musicians Will Fairhead and Eddie Ogle (pictured in the crowd) and band. The band came together during Clap for Carers on Southwood Lawn Road. - Credit: Archant

Whether it be dance, art, music or literature, local talent is invited to get involved.

"The festival encompasses every nook and cranny of Highgate and its aim is to connect and engage with the community, boost Highgate’s economy and support local artists, performers, cafes, pubs, restaurants, businesses and shops," said spokesperson Kathleen Molnar.

"Please help make the 2022 celebration of Highgate even more impressive, inclusive, interactive and inspiring."

Highgate Festival logo.

Highgate Festival logo. - Credit: Highgate Festival

The team is seeking both sponsors and volunteers who can help with admin, photography, filming or social media.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Very surreal’: Crouch End entrepreneur in final five of Jamie Oliver's new show
  2. 2 Calls to halt Highgate gyratory housing plans
  3. 3 Jailed: Kentish Town man after 'sickening' attack in supermarket car park
  1. 4 Appeal: Moped rider dies after Finchley Road crash
  2. 5 Historic recording studio up for sale as school awaits planning decision
  3. 6 Hampstead man's Lapland challenge in support of his grandmother
  4. 7 Tracy-Ann Oberman to adapt Hampstead novel for the screen
  5. 8 'Might dogs be harmful to Hampstead Heath?'
  6. 9 'Could Highgate mansions house Ukrainian refugees?'
  7. 10 Police operation to crack down on crime at Campsbourne Estate

"This joyful celebration of Highgate, is organised by a small group of locals who unselfishly dedicate their energies, expertise and time to the festival’s coordination," said Kathleen.

Visit highgatefestival.org or email info@highgatefestival.org

Highgate Festival
Highgate News
North London News
Haringey News

Don't Miss

Where to donate to Ukraine in east London

London Live News | Updated

North London: Where to give money and donations for Ukraine

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
George Danker (inset) and Woodside Avenue, Cranwood, Muswell Hill

Haringey Council | Exclusive

Labour activist blocked critical news stories on Facebook groups

Charles Thomson

person
Victoria Wood, Elizabeth Taylor, Tulip Siddiq and Dua Lipa

International Women's Day

International Women's Day: 25 Hampstead and Highgate history makers

Ham&High reporters

Logo Icon
Tunnels at Maiden Lane Reservoir in Dartmouth Park

Discover north London's underground reservoir holding 67 million litres

Andrew Whitehead

Logo Icon