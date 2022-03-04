Choir pays tribute to two supporters with songs old and new

Highgate Choral Society will perform new and old works in memory of two dedicated supporters at its next concert.

The March 12 event at All Hallows Church, Gospel Oak features a programme of Austrian and French sacred music as a tribute to choir stalwart Carolyn Pascall, who died in January 2020.

A new work by composer and conductor Ronald Corp will also debuted in memory of supporter and art lover Alfred Mignano, whose wife Helen was HCS secretary in the 1980s.

Nothing Can Be Beautiful Which Is Not True is inspired by the writings of art critic John Ruskin. Corp composed the piece for the society to mark the 200th anniversary of his birth in 2019.

He said: "Alfred collected art and the walls of the Mignano house were covered with paintings. It was always a joy to be taken on a ‘tour’ of these works, and the vibrancy of these paintings has informed the composition. The marriage of Helen and Alfred is mirrored in the marriage of words and music.”

He added: “Carolyn Pascall was a member of HCS from 1983 and performed the role of General Manager for over twenty years. Her enormous contribution included the introduction of weekend workshops and the international tour. She will be much missed."

A casualty of the March 2020 lockdown was the choir's performance of Bruckner 's Mass in E Minor, which will now be performed on March 12, alongside the composer's Ecce Sacerdos Magnus, and Fauré's Cantique de Jean Racine.

The New London Orchestra will also play Mozart Serenade in E Flat.

For details and tickets go to www.hscchoir.com