Patti Smith to headline new 'boutique' music festival at Ally Pally

New York punk icon and poet Patti Smith will perform a mix of poetry and rock at the inaugural Higher Ground Festival at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Luomo

Poet and punk icon Patti Smith will headline a new boutique festival at Alexandra Palace this summer.

The New Yorker brings her blend of poetry and rock to Higher Ground, a one-day festival of international acts, DJ sets, workshops and talks on July 24.

Running the day after Alexandra Palace's own Kaleidoscope festival, Higher Ground brings together singer-songwriters, genre defying acts, and contemporary sounds curated by live music producers Serious. Also on the line up is Nadine Shah whose albums Holiday Destination and Kitchen blend social commentary with jazz infused indie rock.

Spelling plays the brand new Higher Ground festival at Ally Pally in July 2022 - Credit: Catalina Xavlena

On the back of her 2021 album Turning Wheel, there's a rare UK appearance for experimental Californian pop musician Spelling, alongside a set by indie rocker Connie Constance, electronic indie from Nabihah Iqbal, and music from north London immersive artist Joviale.

“The idea of Higher Ground came about in conversations with Alexandra Palace, at the very moment we had decided to create an outdoor summer festival," said Pelin Opcin, director of programming at Serious.

"We are the team behind EFG London Jazz Festival, and many year round events, and with our passion and experience in expanding the horizons of presenting live music, we thought Ally Pally would be the best place for a festival which has the Serious stamp on it.

"We are extremely lucky that Patti Smith accepted our invitation to headline. The line-up showcases the freedom of bringing together all these brilliant artists, regardless of genre, generation, and gender. This is a taster of the music we love to work on and develop though the years."

North Londoner Joviale is among the line up of contemporary genre defying acts at Higher Ground Festival - Credit: Supplied

Food, bars, activity areas and indoor workshops will take over Alexandra Palace and Park in Muswell Hill on Sunday July 24 with top DJs to keep the party flowing. Further info and earlybird tickets at https://higherground.london/