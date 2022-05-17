Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Opera double bill pitches Cupid as online dating guru

Bridget Galton

Published: 3:00 PM May 17, 2022
Early music expert Dame Emma Kirby has been coaching HGO's singers ahead of their double bill at The Cockpit Theatre

Early music expert Dame Emma Kirkby has been coaching HGO's singers including Conall O'Neill who plays Adonis ahead of their double bill at The Cockpit Theatre - Credit: Courtesy of HGO

Hampstead Garden Suburb's favourite opera company is celebrating success – and a new production.

Proving HGO's motto of "advancing young singers", two recent alumni Monwabisi Lindi and Joanne Harries, are among this year’s National Opera Studio Young Artists, and Esme Bronwen-Smith  – Cherubino in their Offie-nominated production of Figaro – has won the coveted Kathleen Ferrier award.

Now they are staging a "magical double-bill" at The Cockpit Theatre, featuring two Baroque English masterpieces – John Blow’s Venus and Adonis and Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas.

Jessica Dalton’s production enhances the satire, comedy and tragedy of works which originated as court masques. Underlining the universality of storylines of love, loss and betrayal, it starts with Cupid as the manager of an online dating agency in an alternative present, tracking back to the mythological past for the story of Adonis, before returning to Dido in the present.

The talented cast will perform John Blow's Venus and Adonis and Purcell's Dido and Aeneas

The talented cast and crew who are staging John Blow's Venus and Adonis and Purcell's Dido and Aeneas - Credit: Courtesy of HGO

Early music expert Dame Emma Kirkby has been coaching the singers, who will be accompanied by a full baroque ensemble including theorbo, harpsichord, recorder and baroque guitar.

“What I prize about HGO” she said, “is that it empowers young singers to engage deeply with opera and to perform to excellent standards.”

Venus/Dido runs at The Cockpit in Gateforth Street from May 20-29. Visit hgo.org.uk/venus-dido/

